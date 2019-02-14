 Former Bangladesh military dictator Ershad dies, aged 90 | News | DW | 14.07.2019

News

Former Bangladesh military dictator Ershad dies, aged 90

Hussain Muhammad Ershad ruled Bangladesh for almost a decade before a pro-democracy movement ousted him in 1990. Ershad's rule was marked by his controversial decision to make Islam the state religion of the country.

Former Bangladesh military dictator Hussain Muhammad Ershad

Former Bangladeshi military dictator Hussain Muhammad Ershad died on Sunday at the age of 90, local media reported. Ershad was suffering from kidney and liver complications and was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on June 27.

"He died today morning after suffering for about three weeks," Sunil Shuva Roy, Ershad's press secretary, told reporters.

Ershad's rule was marked by his controversial Islamization drive, including his decision to make Islam the state religion of the then officially secular Muslim-majority country.

Read more: Bangladesh democracy at a crossroads

Coup and ouster

After President Ziaur Rahman was assassinated on May 30, 1981, Ershad removed the elected government headed by President Abdus Sattar, who had led the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to victory in the 1982 vote, and seized power in a bloodless military coup on March 24, 1982.

The general ruled the country as Chief Martial Law Administrator until December 1983, but after sacking then President Ahsanuddin Chowdhury and suspending the constitution, Ershad took over as president.

A movement for the restoration of democracy, led by incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her political rival, Khaleda Zia, forced Ershad to step down on December 6, 1990.

Read more: Opinion: Bangladesh's missed chance to become a functional democracy

Political career

The former military dictator was arrested in 1991 and sent to jail on corruption charges. He was released on bail in 1997.

Ershad's Jatiya Party won 14 seats in the 2001 general election. In 2006, he formed an alliance with current Prime Minister Hasina's Awami League party.

Since the end of Ershad's military rule, Bangladeshi politics has revolved around Hasina and Zia. Prime Minister Hasina's government last year jailed Zia for a decade over graft charges.

Watch video 13:06

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina hints at last term as prime minister

shs/tj  (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Bangladesh democracy at a crossroads

Bangladesh held a general election on December 30, a vote that's seen as crucial for the survival of democracy in the South Asian country. Follow DW's coverage of the pivotal elections right here. (11.12.2018)  

Opinion: Bangladesh's missed chance to become a functional democracy

By holding a free and fair election, Bangladesh could have shown to the world that it's managed to transform itself into a functional democracy. But the country wasted the opportunity, writes DW's Zahidul Haque. (31.12.2018)  

Bangladesh's ex-PM Khaleda Zia given new jail sentence

Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia was given an additional seven-year prison sentence on corruption charges. Her supporters reject the graft charges, saying they are politically motivated. (29.10.2018)  

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina hints at last term as prime minister 14.02.2019

In an exclusive interview with DW, Sheikh Hasina indicated that her present — and third consecutive — term could be her last as prime minister of Bangladesh. She said she wants to create room for younger leaders.

