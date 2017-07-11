Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika dies at 84

The former president of Algeria, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, has died at age 84, Algerian state TV announced late on Friday evening.

He served as president for nearly 20 years, from 1999 until his resignation in 2019. He was the longest serving head of state in Algeria.

Bouteflika stepped down in 2019 under pressure from the army and protesters who rejected his plan for a fifth presidential term.

In 2013, Bouteflika suffered a stroke and was rarely seen in public — prompting speculation about the state of his health for years.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

