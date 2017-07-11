Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika dies at 84

The former president of Algeria, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, has died at age 84, Algerian state TV announced late on Friday evening following a statement from the presidency.

He served as president for nearly 20 years, from 1999 until his resignation in 2019. He was the longest serving head of state in Algeria.

Of his four electoral victories, all but one was marred by fraud and widespread irregularities.

Ousted amid pro-democracy protests

Bouteflika stepped down in 2019 under pressure from the army and protesters who rejected his plan for a fifth presidential term.

"I have decided to make substantial amendments in the government formation as soon as possible. Such amendments will be an appropriate response to the demands that have come from you," Bouteflika said in announcing his decision not to run at the time.



Veteran of war of independence, first foreign minister

Bouteflika was a veteran of Algeria's war of independence who became the country's first foreign minister upon independence from colonial power France.

In 2013, Bouteflika suffered a stroke and was rarely seen in public — prompting speculation about the state of his health for years.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

ar/rs (AFP, dpa, Reuters)