DW News

Former Afghan Women’s Minister: 'Women want freedom and their rights to be recognized'

The Taliban has turned Afghanistan into the world’s only country where girls are forbidden from secondary education because of their gender. Despite the repression and violence, women are refusing to be silenced. DW spoke with Sima Samar, a veteran human rights activist who served as the Minister of Women's Affairs in Afghanistan, after the overthrow of the Taliban in 2001.