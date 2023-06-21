Forgotten by the Crown - Poverty in the UK

Britain has a historically low unemployment rate of 3.6%. Yet poverty levels are breaking all records.

It’s a paradoxical situation: almost 15 million Britons are considered poor these days, although there’s almost full employment. The reason: inflation and high energy costs.

Galloping inflation and a dramatic spike in energy costs in recent months are forcing millions of Britons into poverty. Wages fluctuate in an "uberized” working world of precarious employment conditions. Over the past 10 years, beginning with David Cameron, the government has scaled back its support to vulnerable members of society.

The result: reduced life expectancy. Disadvantaged Britons are dying 10 years sooner than their wealthier compatriots - victims of what’s become known as the "shit life syndrome” - a life marked by poor living conditions, disease and addiction.

The documentary profiles people who have a job but can still afford nothing - from Blackpool in the west, to Ashton-under-Lyne and Cumbria, on the border with Scotland.

