Forgotten Afghan Refugees

Many Afghans are still stuck in Albania after fleeing the Taliban. The U.S. had originally promised to take them in.
Afghan evacuees whom the US had said would be temporarily housed in Kosovo are still there a year later — with no way out. Teri Schultz shares the story of one man who says he is treated more like an inmate than an ally.
Albania has agreed to host Afghan refugees while they are being vetted for visas for the US. Although some feel that Albania has a duty to help its NATO ally, others say the country is struggling enough as it is.
It's eight months since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and the country has slipped down the news agenda. 'The world forgets about us,' says Friba Rezayee, the first Afghan woman to compete at the Olympics.
The Tirana government has approved a request by Washington to temporarily house Afghan political refugees seeking entry to the United States. They include interpreters, fixers and other helpers to the US military.
