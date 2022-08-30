 Forgotten Afghan Refugees | Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People | DW | 13.10.2022

Focus on Europe

Forgotten Afghan Refugees

Many Afghans are still stuck in Albania after fleeing the Taliban. The U.S. had originally promised to take them in.

While undeniably fortunate, those people have had to rebuild their lives in a foreign country

Hundreds of Afghans try to build new lives in South Korea 30.08.2022

Title: Afghan family split up a year on Description: Afghan family sits together on a sofa in Kabul Credit: TOLO news for DW Date: 15.08.2022

A family split between the US and Afghanistan 15.08.2022

Afghan refugees urge Germany to honor its promises Ort: Berlin Schlagwörter: Afghanistan, Germany, refugees, Berlin Sendedatum: 18.08.2020 Rechte: DW Bildbeschreibung: Afghans in Berlin stage a demonstration

Afghan refugees urge Germany to honor its promises 18.08.2022

22.06.2022 Arash Noori in Shengjin, Albania

The forgotten Afghan evacuees in Albania's resort towns 22.06.2022

This image provided by Muhammad Arif Sarwari, shows Afghans who fled the Taliban takeover of their country staging a protest at Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The camp is used to house people who have not been allowed to enter the U.S. because of security concerns. Some of the Afghans have been waiting for months at the base while authorities try to resolve their fate, which officials say may involve sending them to another country for resettlement. (Muhammad Arif Sarwari via AP)

Afghans adrift on US 'lily pad' in Kosovo 28.08.2022

Afghan evacuees whom the US had said would be temporarily housed in Kosovo are still there a year later — with no way out. Teri Schultz shares the story of one man who says he is treated more like an inmate than an ally.

***ACHTUNG: Pressebilder - nur zur freigegeben Berichterstattung verwenden!*** Albanien Flüchtlinge aus Afghanistan in Tirana via Ani Ruci Rechte: Press Office Albania Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Albania divided over hosting US-bound Afghan refugees 31.08.2021

Albania has agreed to host Afghan refugees while they are being vetted for visas for the US. Although some feel that Albania has a duty to help its NATO ally, others say the country is struggling enough as it is.

THE CANADIAN PRESS 2021-09-01. Friba Rezayee, who was one of Afghanistan's first two female Olympians in 2004, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck URN:62316744

Afghan women athletes: prisoners in their own homes 25.04.2022

It's eight months since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and the country has slipped down the news agenda. 'The world forgets about us,' says Friba Rezayee, the first Afghan woman to compete at the Olympics.

Former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a demonstrations against the US government, in front of the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Albania ready to accept Afghan refugees, says PM Rama 15.08.2021

The Tirana government has approved a request by Washington to temporarily house Afghan political refugees seeking entry to the United States. They include interpreters, fixers and other helpers to the US military.