  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Refugee Day
EU migration policy
Russia's war in Ukraine
8 images
CultureGlobal issues
Silke Wünsch eg
15 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/2RNEW
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

China's new premier visits Germany in first foreign trip

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A farmer walks hunched over through a field in northeastern Nigeria

How rural violence spoils Nigeria's harvest

How rural violence spoils Nigeria's harvest

Business15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

LGBTQ activists shout slogans during a rally in Jakarta

Is EU doing enough to back LGBTQ rights in Southeast Asia?

Is EU doing enough to back LGBTQ rights in Southeast Asia?

Society11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Oscar Martinez speaks to DW at the prize ceremony

DW Freedom of Speech winner: 'Silence is not an option'

DW Freedom of Speech winner: 'Silence is not an option'

Media7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man holds up a drone in the middle of a field under a sunny blue sky

How Ukraine uses artificial intelligence on the battlefield

How Ukraine uses artificial intelligence on the battlefield

Conflicts13 hours ago03:32 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Kuwait national team celebrates at a game on January 10, 2023

Kuwait silent in noisy sporting neighborhood

Kuwait silent in noisy sporting neighborhood

Soccer13 hours ago
More from Middle East

Latin America

An aerial view shows damage and floods due to heavy rains after an extra-tropical cyclone, in Sao Leopoldo, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil

Cyclone tears through southern Brazil

Cyclone tears through southern Brazil

ClimateJune 18, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage