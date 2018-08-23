 Forest fires break out near Berlin, hundreds forced to evacuate | News | DW | 24.08.2018

News

Forest fires break out near Berlin, hundreds forced to evacuate

Residents of three villages outside Berlin have been forced to evacuate to escape several forest fires threatening to burn out of control. The blaze is located in an area laden with munitions, increasing the risk.

Forest fires in Brandenburg (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Pörschmann)

More than 300 firefighters scrambled to fight a violent blaze outside of Berlin on Thursday, forcing the complete evacuation of the villages of Frohnsdorf, Klausdorf and Tiefenbrunnen.

Locals were ordered through loudspeaker announcements to leave their homes and take only their most important possessions, such as identification papers and medicines.

Most of the 540 villagers stayed with relatives, officials said, although several had to spend the night at a town hall in the nearby village of Treuenbrietzen.

Several nearby roads and rail lines remained closed overnight into Friday.

Forest fires in Brandenburg (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Pörschmann)

Local authorities have evacuated nearby villages and closed several roads

Expecting devastation

Christian Stein, a local official for the district of Potsdam-Mittelmark, told reporters that Thursday's fires broke out in several places and had expanded to cover a total area of around 300 hectares. Rising plumes of smoke were reportedly visible from as far as 10 kilometers (around 6 miles) away.

Raimund Engel, the Brandenburg commissioner overseeing forest fires, said he was expecting major damage. The blaze had developed into a "full fire" that was no longer just burning the ground but had also spread into the treetops, he added.

Read more: The global heat wave that's been killing us

Authorities also warned that strong winds could fan ash and smoke from the villages all the way to the southern districts of Berlin.

Brandenburg has endured a particularly hot summer this year, and rainfall has been scarce for several months. Vast areas have dried up as a result, increasing the risk of fires.

Engel also warned emergency services could face even greater risks the longer that fires continued to rage. The blaze is located in an area laden with munitions, located between the districts of Potsdam-Mittelmark and Teltow-Fläming. A regional control center for Brandenburg said there had already been multiple explosions. Undetonated World War II bombs are frequently unearthed in Germany. 

  • England Wetter (Getty Images/AFP/T. Akmen)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Europe strips off

    Summer 2018 began as a welcome break from Europe's often-unpredictable weather, and people took advantage of the constantly warm temperatures to spend more time outside. The heat was especially a boon for pubs and bars where fans congregated to watch the soccer World Cup. But as temperatures climbed to up to 39 Celsius, the heat wave's negative effects began to be felt across the continent.

  • Sweden wildfire (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Andersson)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Racing against the clock

    The high temperatures and low rainfall led to a sharp rise in wildfires across several European countries, including Sweden, where authorites were, at one stage, battling more than 50 blazes, some in the Arctic Circle. When German firefighters tackled a forest fire in Fichtenwalde, near Berlin, their operation was suddenly made more urgent by the discovery of unexploded World War II ammunition.

  • A burned out car from the Greek wildfire (Getty Images/AFP/A. Tzortzinis )

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Paradise goes up in flames

    Greece, meanwhile is counting the cost of its own devastating wildfire which last week left 86 people dead. The seaside village of Mati, just 30 kilometers (17 miles) from Athens, saw houses and land incinerated, while many people drowned after rushing into the sea or were burned alive while trying to escape in their cars.

  • Drought affects the River Rhine (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Gerten)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Scorched earth as rivers start to run dry

    Many of Europe's rivers and reservoirs experienced almost drought-like conditions after water levels dropped severely. Freight vessels that ply German sections of the River Rhine (pictured here in Düsseldorf) and Danube were ordered not to sail fully loaded. The Netherlands meanwhile closed several movable bridges after the metallic structures expanded so much that they couldn't be opened.

  • Drivers wait by side of road in Eurotunnel queue (picture-alliance/empics/G. Fuller)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Heat makes great escape worse

    As millions of Europeans hit roads, rail and air for their annual summer holidays, transport infrastructure struggled to cope. Eurotunnel passengers faced delays of up to five hours after the air conditioning units failed on trains. Some holidaymakers were forced to spend the night at Hanover airport after authorities canceled flights when one of the runways started to melt.

  • People standing on a Polish beach (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/M. Fludra)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    The coast is no escape

    Poland shut scores of beaches along the Baltic Sea coast after the heat wave triggered a massive toxic algae bloom. German health officials, meanwhile, warned the elderly and others with weaker immune systems to avoid swimming in the Baltic Sea as the increased water temperature poses a danger from vibrio bacteria, which can cause severe illness.

  • Spoilt maize crop (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Foods prices likely to rise

    German farmers estimated the damage to crops from the heat wave could reach €1.4 billion and warned of higher supermarket prices. Other countries predicted the worst grain harvest in 25 years, as crops ripened much faster than expected and low rainfall produced a low yield. In Sweden, dairy farmers said they were being forced to slaughter some of their livestock.

  • People dip their feet in Paris fountain (picture-alliance/abaca/A. Apaydin)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Spray fountains keep Parisians cool

    Until storms broke the intense heat on Friday evening, Parisians made use of the city's recreational facilities to keep cool, including water fountains around the Eiffel Tower. Despite being 3,324 pages long, France's infamous labor code doesn't mention a specific temperature that would force companies to shut down. But staff can't be punished if they stop work over fears for their health.

  • Yorkshire Vikings v Birmingham Bears - cricket match (Getty Images/N. Stirk)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Dark clouds hint at end of hot spell

    Parts of Europe experienced up to six weeks of uncomfortably hot weather. Forecasters predicted that the first storms would bring heavy rainfall to many areas this weekend. Thunder, rain and hail were reported in France and the UK on Friday evening, while the darkening clouds alerted the crowd at this cricket match just outside the English city of Leeds to prepare for a similar downpour.

    Author: Nik Martin


dm/cmk

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

