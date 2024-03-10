Forensic Architecture wins Right Livelihood Award

Human RightsGlobal issuesForensic Architecture wins Right Livelihood Award To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHuman RightsGlobal issuesKaukab Shairani10/03/2024October 3, 2024London-based research organization Forensic Architecture is among the 2024 laureates of the Right Livelihood Award. The group, which investigates human-rights abuses, was founded in 2010 by Israeli architect Eyal Weizman.https://p.dw.com/p/4lMm3Advertisement