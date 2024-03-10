  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Crisis in the Middle EastUkraine
Human RightsGlobal issues

Forensic Architecture wins Right Livelihood Award

Kaukab Shairani
October 3, 2024

London-based research organization Forensic Architecture is among the 2024 laureates of the Right Livelihood Award. The group, which investigates human-rights abuses, was founded in 2010 by Israeli architect Eyal Weizman.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lMm3
Kaukab Shairani looks into the camera
Kaukab Shairani DW reporter and editor
Skip next section More on Human Rights from around the world

More on Human Rights from around the world

Members of the Human Rights Council during a special session devoted to Sudan

Can the UN still protect human rights?

Fewer and fewer members of the UN Human Rights Council are known for protecting human rights within their own borders.
Human RightsDecember 11, 202301:46 min