Foreigners Fighting for Ukraine

One foreign fighter is 19-year-old Kapon. At least, this is a name he has taken on as he wants neither his real name nor his home country to be public. He's from Latin America, that should suffice. Kapon wants to fight back on the Ukrainian side against the Russian aggressor units. That is his mission, as he could no longer stand the horrible images of the Ukrainian victims. He wanted to do something about it. Now, the teenager has gone to the front. But he has neither fighting experience nor military training. Instead of killing, his mission used to be saving lives: Kapon worked as an emergency medical technician in his home country. Will he be able to handle the horror of war? Will he survive? A report by Ruth Krause.