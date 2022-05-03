 Foreigners Fighting for Ukraine | Reporter - On Location | DW | 09.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Reporter

Foreigners Fighting for Ukraine

The war in Ukraine attracts thousands of voluntary foreign fighters who help fend off the Russian invasion. Some are experienced soldiers, others have never been in the military. While they may lack training, one thing they do possess is resolve.

Watch video 12:35

One foreign fighter is 19-year-old Kapon. At least, this is a name he has taken on as he wants neither his real name nor his home country to be public. He's from Latin America, that should suffice. Kapon wants to fight back on the Ukrainian side against the Russian aggressor units. That is his mission, as he could no longer stand the horrible images of the Ukrainian victims. He wanted to do something about it. Now, the teenager has gone to the front. But he has neither fighting experience nor military training. Instead of killing, his mission used to be saving lives: Kapon worked as an emergency medical technician in his home country. Will he be able to handle the horror of war? Will he survive? A report by Ruth Krause.

More in the Media Center

Screenshot 2022 Ukraine

Meet the foreign fighters joining Ukraine's battle with Russia 03.05.2022

Deutschland | Faris Allaham, Abdul Muakrin Bakran und Anas Allakad

Syrians in Sinzig: From refugees to volunteers 02.04.2022

Polen Przemysl Helferin Wilma Peters

Going the distance: German aid for Ukraine 26.03.2022

Sendung 'Reporter' I Olga Romanova I eine oppositionelle Journalistin

Russian exiles and the war in Ukraine 19.03.2022

More from Reporter

DW Reporter' vom 30.4 - Protest gegen Erderwärmung

Young and old tackle climate change 30.04.2022

Hamed Valy | Mode-Choreograph

From Kabul to Berlin: Hamed and Fashion 25.04.2022

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Arthur helps - Painting for the homeless 16.04.2022

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Energy Transition? The U.S. and Oil 09.04.2022

Read also

***Achtung, dieses Bild stammt von der staatlichen russischen Bildagentur TASS*** MARIUPOL, DONETSK REGION, UKRAINE - APRIL 17, 2022: Servicemen of Chechnya s Akhmat Volunteer Battalion control the Mariupol Iron and Steel Works captured by the armed forces of Russia and Donetsk People s Republic from the Ukrainian army. The Russian Armed Forces are carrying out a special military operation in Ukraine. Sergei Bobylev/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS12D23E

West pledges weapons for Ukraine as Russia hits Donbas — as it happened 19.04.2022

Several Western leaders have vowed to send more, and heavier, weapons to Kyiv as Russia launched a new offensive in eastern Ukraine. Follow DW for the latest.

14.04.2022 A view shows a torn flag of Ukraine hung on a wire in front an apartment building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Ukraine: Mariupol situation remains dire, says Zelenskyy — as it happened 17.04.2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia wants to "destroy everyone who is there in Mariupol." The EU says it is working on the next wave of sanctions against Russia. Follow DW for the latest.

18.03.2022 KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 18: Several buildings are destroyed by fragments of a Russian missile in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022. One person died and four were injured, several dozen displaced. The attack took place in the Podilskyi neighborhood in the Vitryani Hory area. Several vehicles are burned and scrapped. Andre Alves / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine: UK warns against postwar reset with Putin — as it happened 19.03.2022

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the Ukraine invasion as a "turning point for the world" and said it would be a mistake to normalize ties with Russia's Vladimir Putin. Follow DW for the latest.

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 16: Smoke rises from a fire broke out at the Saltivka construction market, hit by 6 rounds of Russian heavy artillery in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 16, 2022. Andrea Carrubba / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine: US, EU condemn Russian 'war crimes' — as it happened 17.03.2022

The US and EU strongly criticized attacks by Russia on civilians. Meanwhile, Mariupol authorities are searching for survivors from a bombed out theater. DW has the latest.