Tourism in Albania increasingly reliant on foreign workers

Elona Elezi
October 11, 2024

Tourism in Albania has been booming in recent years, driving the demand for staff in the sector. Some agencies have started hiring abroad. DW takes a look at the pros and cons of this solution.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lfMk

Albania's tourism boom has pushed up demand for staff in the sector. But because workers are in short supply on the Albanian labor market, agencies have started looking abroad to fill jobs in the tourist sector.

Many of those who come to Albania to work are from the Philippines. Some see Albania as a transit country and are keen to move on to other places in Europe.

So, is the hiring of foreign workers a viable long-term solution for companies and enterprises in the tourist sector? Or is it just a short-term fix that brings its own difficulties?
 

