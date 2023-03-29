  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
A hotel bed with a bedside lamp on and a pillow on the bed.
There is a staff shortage in hotels in GermanyImage: Dasha Petrenko/Zoonar/picture alliance
TravelGermany

German tourism sector: Foreign staff face visa strains

Jonas Martiny
30 minutes ago

Many hotels and restaurants in Germany are short of staff. Help could come from abroad, if only the administrative processes weren't so slow.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PGvB

From Cameroon to a small town in Bavara: This journey was recently made by three young men who came to Eilsbrunn to participate in a training program to become cooks. They were hired by Muk Röhrl, owner of the Gaststätte Röhrl restaurant, a family business that's been in operation since 1658. "German trainees are hard to find," he says. "Nobody wants to work in the restaurant business anymore." So Röhrl looked abroad, and found staff members in Africa.

Eight months until the visas arrived

Although the staff members have now started their training in Germany, it should have started as early as September 2022, if all had gone according to plan.

The application for their visas had been submitted to the respective German diplomatic mission in June 2022, but they weren't granted until until February of this year.

Muc Röhrl stands outside of his family restaurant.
Muc Röhrl hired staff from abroad for his restaurant and was frustrated by the delays in issuing visasImage: Armin Weigel/dpa/picture alliance

"When things go like this, of course you can't plan," says Röhrl. The unexpected delay was a problem for others involved, too. The owner of the apartments where the trainees were to be housed, for example, threatened to rent them out elsewhere instead of waiting. Months of delays, as in this case, also leads to organizational problems for the vocational school doing the training.

Facing delays

This is not an isolated case. Although the need for personnel in the hotel and catering industry in Germany can easily be filled by job seekers in many countries who are willing to relocate, this gap in the labor force can only be reconciled sluggishly. "A very important sticking point is the issuing of visas," says Sandra Warden, managing director at the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (DEHOGA).

In some Balkan countries, for example, demand for visas exceeds the number of appointments offered by German diplomatic missions by a factor of 150. "There are tens of thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of people there who have already found an employer in Germany who wants to contract them, but they have no way to submit the appropriate visa application."

A waiter holds a tray with empty glasses.
Many positions are likely to be unfilled in the summer of 2023 in Germany's restaurant and hotel industryImage: Jonas Walzberg/dpa/picture alliance

Employment future in a lottery

For example, the German embassy in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, now cooperates with a private service provider to meet the high volume of applications. And because the "very high demand" according to the embassy "far exceeds" the available appointments, appointments are allocated monthly in a lottery — a practice that started in December 2021. The procedure is similar at the embassy in Sarajevo the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Those who are unlucky are left out.

"Of course, this is a particularly extreme example," Warden says of the situation in the aforementioned Balkan countries. "But there are other areas of the world where the problem crops up, in India, China and Southeast Asia, for example." At the core is a recurring pattern, says Warden. She says German authorities abroad simply don't see themselves as the agencies responsible for creating a welcome culture in Germany and for dealing with low-bureaucracy visa issuance: "A defensive attitude prevails, like 'Oh God, they all want to come to us in Germany?!'"

People sitting in the Hacker-Pschorr beer garden in Regensburg, Bavaria.
The catering industry is one of the areas in Germany's hospitality industry that are most lacking personnelImage: Martin Siepmann/imageBROKER/picture alliance

No change before summer

Although the shortage of personnel in the hotel and catering industry is not a new phenomenon, the situation has worsened dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the catering industry. Last year, the personnel deficit there was still 11.8%, according to a recent report published by the German Federal Statistical Office.

Working conditions are very demanding, and many jobs in this area are "mentally and physically grueling," Warden says. She notes, however, that some wage increases were in the double-digit percentage range last year. Still, her association expects many positions in the hospitality industry will remain unfilled this summer. The gaps could be filled by unskilled and skilled workers from abroad. If only the process to submit the appropriate paperwork wasn't so challenging.

Foreign Office says it's doing what it can

The German Federal Foreign Office confirms that it is aware of the difficulties. "We have already addressed the problem of the sometimes long waiting and processing times for visas for skilled workers and employment visas," it said in response to a query by DW. "In recent months, we have developed a visa expediting action plan within the Foreign Office, in which we have noted what measures would be necessary to remedy the situation."

A beach filled with strandkorbs.
Tourism hotspots such as the Baltic Sea will also need more staffImage: Jens Büttner/dpa/picture alliance

The representative also added that the Foreign Office is currently dealing with all issues that are under its sole responsibility, including making application processes digital. The Foreign Office also referred to the revision of the Skilled Immigration Act, which is currently underway. The three political parties in Germany's governing coalition agreed to make it faster for visas to be issued and make the processes more digital. The law aims to make it easier for skilled workers with vocational, non-academic training from non-EU countries to migrate to Germany in order to work. 

For restaurateur Muk Röhrl from Eilsbrunn, however, it's not just about speed, but also about transparency. There is simply a lack of reliable information about the expected duration of the visa issuance process. It's difficult to reach embassies — inquiries by e-mail remained unanswered. "It's not just that it  [the process] has to be faster," Röhrl says. "It needs to follow a planned schedule. If I know it's going to take half a year, then yes, I can adjust to that."

This article was translated from German.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A make shift memorial is seen at the entry to Covenant School in Nashville, where three children and three adults were killed by a former student

Biden decries 'sick' Nashville school shooting

Crime6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Berlin Präsident William Ruto Kenia im DW-Interview

Kenyan President Ruto speaks to DW

Kenyan President Ruto speaks to DW

Politics16 hours ago05:02 min
More from Africa

Asia

Health care workers standing in front of monitors and empty hospital beds

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

Health16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Kinig Charles III waves

A special relationship: Britain's Charles III visits Germany

A special relationship: Britain's Charles III visits Germany

Culture15 hours ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

After months of campaigning, Ukraine has finally received Western tanks from the UK and Germany.

Ukrainian troops eager to try Western tanks

Ukrainian troops eager to try Western tanks

2 hours ago03:07 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A portrait of dissident Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi is seen being held up during a human rights demonstration.

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Human Rights22 hours ago03:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

Trade17 hours ago04:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Migration2 hours ago01:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage