Foreign press ban in Gaza stifles Israeli-Hamas war coverage

ConflictsIsraelForeign press ban in Gaza stifles Israeli-Hamas war coverageTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsIsraelRebecca Ritters11/02/2023November 2, 2023Israel's ban on foreign journalists reporting from Gaza makes it "difficult to get real information" from the besieged enclave. DW's Israel correspondent Rebecca Ritters reports on how hard it is to cover the Israeli-Hamas war from outside Gaza.https://p.dw.com/p/4YL5S