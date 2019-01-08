Foreign Minister Qureshi: Pakistan, US on 'same page' over Afghanistan

DW: Efforts to bring the Taliban into negotiations with the US are underway. But US President Donald Trump has criticized Pakistan a number of times for supporting Islamist extremists in the region. He also alleges that Islamabad provides safe havens to militants that launch attacks in Afghanistan. Will these differences have an impact on peace efforts?

Shah Mehmood Qureshi: Presently, there is new thinking within the Trump administration and a new convergence of interests is emerging. Prime Minister Imran Khan has been stressing that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict. If we want peace in Afghanistan, it must come through a negotiated political settlement. Reconciliation through an intra-Afghan dialogue is the best way forward.

Right now, the Taliban, Afghanistan, Pakistan, the US and almost every regional stakeholder are on the same page. Pakistan is trying to facilitate the dialogue. Hopefully, this will be a game-changer for the region.

Last year, an international terror watchdog put Pakistan on its "gray list" for Islamabad's inability to stop terror funding. Why has Pakistan failed to convince the international community that it is clamping down on terrorism funding?

Pakistan has taken concrete measures in this regard. Our team was recently in Australia to explain to [the watchdog representatives] about the steps we have taken since our government came to power [in August last year]. We are getting positive feedback. Hopefully, when the matter will be discussed in Paris at some point, Pakistan will be removed from the "gray list."

But some political observers say that Pakistan has not really acted against the Jamaat ud-Dawa (Lashkar-e-Taiba)…

Pakistan has taken serious measures to stop money laundering and terror financing. We are cognizant of our responsibilities and we will fulfill them.

PM Khan says he is in favor of pursing dialogue with India, Pakistan's arch regional rival. But it hasn't really kicked off. Why?

We want peace and stability in the region and to achieve it, talks with India, with which we have outstanding issues, are absolutely vital. When our party [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, PTI) came to power, we offered New Delhi to come to the negotiating table to resolve conflicts. We feel it is the only way forward. PM Khan said that if India took one step toward peace, Pakistan would take two steps.

Unfortunately, India is in the middle of an election campaign and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the next general election. I don't think they are ready for talks at the moment. We have made the offer to India, and our offer is sincere. Whenever they are ready, we will engage with them.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history Remnants of the Afghan war against Soviets The Haqqani Network was formed by Jalaluddin Haqqani, who fought against Soviet forces in Afghanistan in the 1980s. In 1995, the Haqqani Network allied with the Taliban and the two groups captured the Afghan capital Kabul in 1996. In 2012, the US designated the group a terrorist organization. On September 4, 2018, the Taliban announced that Jalaluddin passed away after a long illness.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history An Islamist ideologue Jalaluddin Haqqani was born in 1939 in the Afghan province Paktia. He studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania, which was founded in 1947 by the father of one of Pakistan's most prominent religious leaders, Maulana Sami ul Haq. Darul Uloom Haqqania is known for its alleged ties with the Taliban and other extremist groups.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history Jalaluddin Haqqani as Taliban minister Jalaluddin was made minister for Afghan tribal affairs under the Taliban rule. He remained in the post until the US toppled the Taliban regime in 2001. After the Taliban leader Mullah Omar, Jalaluddin was considered the most influential militant figure in Afghanistan. Jalaluddin also had close links with the former al Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history Where is the Haqqani Network based? Security experts say the command center of the group is based in Miranshah city of Pakistan's North Waziristan region along the Afghan border. US and Afghan officials claim the Haqqani Network is backed by the Pakistani military, a charge denied by Pakistani authorities. Washington says the group's fighters launch attacks on foreign and local troops and civilians inside Afghanistan.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history The Haqqani heir It is believed that Jalaluddin Haqqani died in 2015, but his group denied those reports at the time. The network is now headed by Sirajuddin Haqqani, Jalaluddin's son. Sirajuddin is also the deputy chief of the Taliban.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history Who is Sirajuddin Haqqani? Although there isn't much credible information available about Sirajuddin Haqqani, security experts say he spent his childhood in the Pakistani city of Miranshah. He studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania, situated in Peshawar's suburbs. Sirajuddin is believed to be an expert on military affairs. Some analysts say Sirajuddin's views are more hard line than his father's.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history Anas Haqqani's death sentence One of Jalaluddin's sons is Anas Haqqani, whose mother hailed from the United Arab Emirates. He is currently in the custody of the Afghan government and is facing the death penalty. The Haqqani Network has warned Kabul of dire consequences if Afghan authorities hang Anas Haqqani.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history How big is the Haqqani Network? Research institutes and Afghan affairs experts say the group has between three and ten thousand fighters. The network allegedly receives most of its funding from the Gulf countries. The Haqqani Network is also involved in kidnappings and extortion through which it funds its operations.

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history Ties with other militant groups The Haqqanis have close relations with other regional and international terrorist organizations such as al Qaeda, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Lashkar-e-Taiba and Central Asian Islamist groups. Jalauddin Haqqani was not only close to bin Laden, but also had ties with al Qaeda's current chief Ayman al-Zawahiri. Author: Atif Baloch



Pakistan's worsening economic situation is considered by many experts as a huge threat to its security. Don't you think that better economic ties with India would be beneficial for Pakistan?

Corruption and bad economic policies in the past have had a negative impact on our economy. Our government has inherited a very challenging economic situation. But PM Khan's government is working relentlessly to pull the country out of this economic mess. We have engaged with a number of institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), along with friendly countries to help our economy stabilize. We are also taking measures to attract foreign investment to Pakistan. We are also considering liberalizing the visa regime to promote tourism.

Regional trade, of course, is important. Normalizing our relations with India, Afghanistan and other regional countries is vital. Peace in the region, in my view, will promote bilateral and regional trade.

Does PM Khan's civilian government have complete control over the country's foreign policy? This has been a bone of contention between past governments and Pakistan's powerful military.

Obviously, foreign policy is conceived, drafted and implemented by the foreign office. Our office has very capable and competent people to do this job. Having said that, with the situation we are in, we need to seek input from our national security institutions. Our government has a good working relationship with our security institutions. We are in touch with them. We discuss things openly and collectively decide what is in our national interest.

The interview was conducted by Shah Meer Baloch.