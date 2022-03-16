Foreign fighters support Ukrainian army

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
More than a thousand foreigners are said to have joined the fight for Ukraine. What motivates them? And what do Ukrainians think about them?
The first German stop for most Ukrainians fleeing war at home is Berlin's main train station. Despite a surfeit of volunteers and the best efforts of aid organizations, the work remains challenging and heartbreaking.
PFM-1, known as "butterfly mines," look like toys and are therefore particularly dangerous for children. Russia has been accused of using the weapons in the war against Ukraine, but is there evidence for this?
While Western leaders hope China will play a more active role in mediating between Russia and Ukraine, experts say it's unlikely that Beijing will jeopardize its warming ties with Moscow.
While the war in Ukraine rages on, NATO is conducting large military drills in Norway testing its troops' combat skills in cold terrain and Norway's management of troop reinforcements.
