Foreign fighters killed in Donbas: DW's Jan-Philipp Scholz reports from Kyiv

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Author Julia Stachiwska was forced to flee her home in Bucha. Although she could now return, she would not find safety there, as she writes for DW.
Russian troops may be on the verge of taking control of the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk — an important target for Vladimir Putin in the war on Ukraine. DW explains what's at stake.
Russia said it was ready to ensure the safety of ships carrying grain, but Kyiv said it needs more security guarantees. Ukraine's envoy to Berlin criticized ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said fighting remains fierce in the key Donbas city. Meanwhile, Russia has returned the bodies of soldiers killed defending Mariupol. DW has the latest.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version