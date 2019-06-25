 Ford to slash 12,000 jobs in Europe | News | DW | 27.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ford to slash 12,000 jobs in Europe

The US car manufacturer said the move would pave the way for it to become profitable again as it focuses more on electric vehicles. It also confirmed that it would sell plants in five countries across Europe.

Ford Logo (Reuters)

US carmaker Ford plans to cut some 12,000 jobs across Europe as it looks to increase profitability and shift production to electric vehicles, the company said Thursday.

The plans also include selling plants in Russia, France, Wales and Slovakia by the end of 2020, reducing the number of Ford factories in Europe from 24 to 18, and reducing shifts at assemblies in Saarlouis, Germany, and Valencia, Spain.

"Separating employees and closing plants are the hardest decisions we make," said Ford Europe head Stuart Rowley. "We are providing support to ease the impact."

Read more: Tomorrow's transportation will be electric and shared

The company said most of the job losses will be made through voluntary separation programs.

Rowley said Ford of Europe was "on track to significantly improve its financial results." Last year, it lost $398 million (€350 million).

Industry-wide challenges

The restructuring plans come as Ford and other major car manufacturers grapple with stagnant demand, greater consumer preference for SUVs and pressure from regulators in Europe and China to develop lower emission cars.

Ford of Europe would begin offering all of its newest consumer models with an electric option, Rowley said. "Our future is rooted in electrification," he said.

Read more: Germany to invest €58 billion in electric, autonomous cars

Earlier this year, the company said it would cut some 7,000 white-collar jobs by August and 5,000 workers in Germany.

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said Thursday that it had revised its projection for the number of passenger car registrations in Europe this year from 1% to -1%.

Watch video 01:07

Job losses as Ford closes Bridgend plant in the UK

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Ford cuts 7,000 white collar jobs worldwide

About 10% of the Ford Motor company's global, salaried workforce are to lose their jobs. The cuts are part of a major restructuring and a move to the production of electric cars, as well as crossovers, SUVs and trucks. (20.05.2019)  

Ford to cut 5,000 jobs in Germany in savings drive

The US carmaker will ditch 5,000 workers in Germany in a bid to boost profitability. Rival firm Volkswagen announced similar cuts earlier this week. (15.03.2019)  

Tomorrow's transportation will be electric and shared

What will climate-friendly traffic look like in the future? Social scientist Andreas Knie believes that people won't own cars, will fly much less and use electric public transportation. (04.03.2019)  

Germany to invest €58 billion in electric, autonomous cars

Germany's car industry association says billions will be spent on electromobility over the next three years to cement the future of the auto sector. Domestic car production is, however, expected to fall this year. (02.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Job losses as Ford closes Bridgend plant in the UK  

Related content

DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - Europe 25.06.2019

Trade tensions weigh down on markets, gold jumps - German chancellor Merkel meets car industry bosses - Nissan seeks to smooth patchy relations with Renault

DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - Europe & America 17.06.2019

Clouds gather over Paris Air Show - American companies push back against import tariffs - Traders fear tighter Mexican border with Guatemala - Vietnam's first homegrown cars hit streets

Job losses as Ford closes Bridgend plant in the UK 06.06.2019

Ford will be closing their Bridgend, Wales plant by September 2020. The plant, which opened in 1980, employs over 1,400 people and has contributed more than 3 billion GBP to the Welsh economy over the last decade.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  