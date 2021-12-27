 For many South Africans, Tutu′s legacy will live on | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 30.12.2021

DW News

For many South Africans, Tutu's legacy will live on

211227 -- CAPE TOWN, Dec. 27, 2021 -- People lay flowers to pay tribute to South Africa s Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu outside St. George s Cathedral in Cape Town, legislative capital of South Africa, on Dec. 26, 2021. Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, passed away Sunday morning in Cape Town at 90, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has announced. Photo by /Xinhua SOUTH AFRICA-CAPE TOWN-DESMOND TUTU-PASSING AWAY XabisoxMkhabela PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

South Africans pay tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu 27.12.2021

Titel: Reverend Allan Boesak speaks to DW Sendedatum: 26.12.2021 (English News) Bildbeschreibung: Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be best remembered for his courage, his honesty in fighting against racial segregation and discrimination, his close friend, politician, and fellow anti-apartheid activist Reverend Allan Boesak told DW.

Allan Boesak: Desmond Tutu knew the 'work is not done' 27.12.2021

epa01068057 Nobel peace laureate and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses the opening session of the South African Council of Churches Triennial National Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 July 2007. Tutu will join former South African president and fellow Nobel peace laureate Nelson Mandela on his 89th birthday on 18 July to announce the formation of a major global humanitarian initiative. Mandela will be joined by his wife Graca Machel and a select group of world leaders including former United States president Jimmy Carter, former United Nations secretary general Kofi Annan, and former Irish president Mary Robinson. EPA/JON HRUSA

South Africa: Archbishop Desmond Tutu's life and legacy 26.12.2021

TOPSHOT - A mourner brings flowers to St. Georges Cathedral, where a Wall of Remembrance for South African anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu has been set up after the news of his death, in Cape Town on December 26, 2021. - South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, died on December 26, 2021, aged 90, President Cyril Ramaphosa said. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

Mourners gather ahead of memorial service for Tutu 30.12.2021

TOPSHOT - A mourner brings flowers to St. Georges Cathedral, where a Wall of Remembrance for South African anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu has been set up after the news of his death, in Cape Town on December 26, 2021. - South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, died on December 26, 2021, aged 90, President Cyril Ramaphosa said. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

South Africa: Late Archbishop Desmond Tutu lies in state 30.12.2021

Mourners are paying their respects to late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, whose body is now lying in state at St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town. The iconic anti-apartheid leader was a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

TOPSHOT - A mourner brings flowers to St. Georges Cathedral, where a Wall of Remembrance for South African anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu has been set up after the news of his death, in Cape Town on December 26, 2021. - South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, died on December 26, 2021, aged 90, President Cyril Ramaphosa said. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

South Africa mourns anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu 27.12.2021

Flags across the country are flying at half-staff this week as South Africa prepares to say goodbye to the late archbishop and anti-apartheid activist Desmond Tutu.

29.12.21 *** Women sing and dance at a memorial service held for Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the Soweto home. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial equality and LGBT rights died Sunday at the age of 90. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

Desmond Tutu remembered with song and dance at memorial 29.12.2021

A colorful memorial to anti-Apartheid icon Desmond Tutu mixed tearful farewells with songs and musical tributes. The interfaith ceremony in Cape Town came ahead of Tutu's funeral this weekend.

11/06/2010*** JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 11: Archbishop Desmond Tutu (L) and Vice President of the United States Joe Biden attend the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Group A match between South Africa and Mexico at Soccer City Stadium on June 11, 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)

Tributes paid to anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu 26.12.2021

Desmond Tutu, a key ally to Nelson Mandela in South Africa's fight against apartheid, has died at the age of 90. World leaders remembered his role as a "moral compass" and "his great warmth and humor."