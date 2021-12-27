For many South Africans, Tutu's legacy will live on

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Mourners are paying their respects to late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, whose body is now lying in state at St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town. The iconic anti-apartheid leader was a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.
Flags across the country are flying at half-staff this week as South Africa prepares to say goodbye to the late archbishop and anti-apartheid activist Desmond Tutu.
A colorful memorial to anti-Apartheid icon Desmond Tutu mixed tearful farewells with songs and musical tributes. The interfaith ceremony in Cape Town came ahead of Tutu's funeral this weekend.
Desmond Tutu, a key ally to Nelson Mandela in South Africa's fight against apartheid, has died at the age of 90. World leaders remembered his role as a "moral compass" and "his great warmth and humor."
