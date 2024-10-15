Football: Tuchel to become England head coach – reports

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly set to become only the third foreign head coach of the England men's national team – and the first German. The 51-year-old left Bayern Munich in the summer.

Former Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel is set to become the new manager of the England men's national team, according to reports in both England and Germany.

The 51-year-old will become the third non-Englishman to take the job after Sweden's Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italian Fabio Capello – and the first ever German.

The English Football Association (FA) have been on the hunt for a new permanent head coach ever since Gareth Southgate stepped down after defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024 in Berlin.

England under-21 coach Lee Carsley has been in temporary charge of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and co since then, but The Times reported on Tuesday evening that the FA has successfully concluded negotiations with Tuchel to take on the job full-time.

German tabloid newspaper BILD corroborated the reports.

For Tuchel, who left Bayern Munich in the summer, it's a second job in English football after leading London-based club Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021.

He'd previously led French side Paris Saint-Germain to the Champions League final in 2020 after making his name as a top tactician with Bundesliga sides Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund.

He had been loosely linked to struggling Premier League giants Manchester United in recent weeks.

Instead, the England role will be his first ever in international football.

More to follow ...

mf/lo