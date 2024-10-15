Football: Tuchel reportedly to become England head coach

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly set to become only the third foreign head coach of the England men's national team — and the first German. The 51-year-old left Bayern Munich in the summer.

Former Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel is set to become the new manager of the England men's national team, according to reports in both England and Germany.

The 51-year-old will become the third non-Englishman to take the job after Sweden's Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italian Fabio Capello – and the first ever German.

The English Football Association (FA) have been on the hunt for a new permanent head coach ever since Gareth Southgate stepped down after defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024 in Berlin.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham and technical director John McDermott have been in discussions with Tuchel since last month.

They also reportedly sounded out other candidates including Pep Guardiola, but the Manchester City coach, whose current contract expires at the end of this season, declined to give a firm answer.

In the meantime, England under-21 coach Lee Carsley has been in temporary charge of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and co.

Until, on Tuesday evening, the Times, Sky Sports and the BBC reported that the FA has successfully concluded negotiations with Tuchel to take on the job full-time.

German tabloid newspaper BILD corroborated the reports.

Where has Tuchel worked previously?

For Tuchel, who left Bayern Munich in the summer, it's a second job in English football after leading London-based club Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021.

He'd previously led French side Paris Saint-Germain to the Champions League final in 2020 after making his name as a top tactician with Bundesliga sides Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund.

He had been linked to struggling Premier League giants Manchester United who held talks with him ahead of the start of the new season before opting to stick with current head coach Erik Ten Hag.

Instead, the England role will be Tuchel's first ever in international football.

Thomas Tuchel is best known in England for winning the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 Image: Susana Vera/REUTERS

What is expected of Tuchel in England?

In England, Tuchel will be expected to help the Three Lions take the final step and finally win a first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico will mark 60 years since that triumph.

Since then, England have managed to reach two World Cup semifinals and two European Championship finals, despite boasting several generations of world class talent.

The current team, led by captain Kane, who Tuchel coached at Bayern last season, are considered the best yet – on paper. But England have consistently fallen short at key moments.

With a proven track record in cup competitions, including a German Cup triumph with Borussia Dortmund in 2017, the FA will hope that Tuchel can add that elite-level coaching quality which his predecessor Southgate could not.

mf/lo (AP, AFP, Reuters)