Football star Lamine Yamal's father reportedly stabbed

Mounir Nasraoui is reportedly in a serious condition after the attack in a town north of Barcelona.

Mounir Nasraoui, the father of teenage Spain and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, was stabbed late Wednesday, several Spanish media outlets reported.

Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported that he was in a serious but stable condition.

The Catalan police lead the investigation into the attack but have not publicly commented on the incident.

It took place in the Rocafonda neighborhood of Mataro, around 30 kilometers north of Barcelona, where Yamal grew up and where his father and grandmother still live.

According to eyewitnesses interviewed by La Vanguardia, Yamal's father was surrounded by a group of men while walking his dog. An argument ensued, and he was stabbed. He was rushed to the Can Ruti hospital.

Earlier this year, Yamal became the youngest player in European Championship history at 16 years old.

He was already the youngest to play for Barcelona and for Spain. He was the youngest goal scorer in the history of La Liga, the Spanish Cup, and his national team.

Yamal, now 17, scored against France in the semi-final of the Euros, and then Spain went on to defeat England in the final.

