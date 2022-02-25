Football says: Stop it, Putin!

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Bundesliga and footballers all over Europe have shown solidarity with Ukraine. The players want Russia to end the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed a special sitting of the European Parliament amid Russia's onslaught. Zelenskyy said he was convinced his compatriots had earned the right to be considered equal.
Christopher Nkunku secured RB Leipzig's fourth Bundesliga win in a row on Sunday. But coach Domenico Tedesco said he doesn't support a boycott of Russian sports teams, as RB prepare to face his old club Spartak Moscow.
Horror over Russia's Ukraine invasion has hardened opinion in the West, prompting a major flight of capital. Several US and European companies have suspended or ended commercial activity in the country.
From rocket attacks to refugees, here are six graphics to help understand the current military situation and the history of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
