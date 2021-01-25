 Football legend Onome Ebi helping next generation of Nigerian female footballers | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 25.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Football legend Onome Ebi helping next generation of Nigerian female footballers

Onome Ebi has come from humble beginnings to represent Nigeria in five World Cups. But her difficult journey to the top has made her want to help other promising young female footballers make it to the top.

Watch video 02:34

Nigeria’s Onome Ebi works with Common Goal to help girls

Onome Ebi is one of Nigeria's most accomplished and famous female footballers. She has played in five World Cups — the only African player to do so — and is the one Nigerian player that most fans want their photograph taken with.

But like most African superstar athletes, she came from humble beginnings. She started life in a slum community in the Nigerian capital of Lagos but has gone on to beat the odds and enjoy a thriving career in Europe and, most recently, China.

"I started playing football when I was in my mom's womb... I was so little when I started!" exclaims Ebi, who played the game just for fun as a child until her first coach discovered her talent and advised her to pursue a professional career.

'Society doesn't want women to play football'

Despite having a mentor by her side, Ebi found it hard to establish herself as a female footballer in a country where it isn't considered a traditional or legitimate career path — and her coach had to convince her parents that they should allow her to play.

"Our parents don't want women to play," Ebi said. "Society as a whole doesn't want women to play. People think that football is for men and women are supposed to just get married and feed the children."

Frauenfußball Nigeria | Onome Ebi

Onome Ebi has represented Nigeria 81 times — but is still waiting for her first goal.

Perspectives are slowly changing but it's still rare to see older women playing football. Every morning when Ebi goes out to train, she's usually the only female among the men.

Not only does she have to work extra hard to gain recognition as a woman in a male-dominated sport, but she also has to defend her ability to still play at the age of 37.

But she remains very athletic and her experience and speed still outshines many of the younger players coming through.

Ebi's foundation and Common Goal

Ebi hopes to make her sixth appearance at the next World Cup in 2023. And although she is still playing, her club career was slowed down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was unable to return to her club for the last league season as a result of the lockdowns in Nigeria and China.

Meanwhile in Nigeria, she is always looking for new ways to give back through charity and community initiatives. Ebi has a foundation that is focused primarily on helping young girls who want to play football professionally and she is involved in supporting Nigeria's struggling female football league.

Beyond her personal foundation, Ebi also donates 1% of her income to Common Goal, an initiative that supports high-impact NGOs that use football to drive progress towards the Global Goals. 

Time to give back

Through Common Goal, Ebi discovered that YEDI (Youth Empowerment Development Initiative) was operating in Lagos on projects she seeks to support, including raising awareness among young people on health topics, like AIDS. 

Ebi agreed to join YEDI on one of their rural outreaches and when she arrived at the location and met the girls, her heart melted. 

Off the field, many people may not recognize Ebi. The girls had never heard about her before but they were happy to see her, and after the outreach session Ebi gave them a group hug. She also presented them with gifts and assured them that they can achieve whatever they want to, regardless of their background.

"Being here today really reminds me of my childhood," Ebi said as she smiled and watched the little children playing.

"It's just like I've gone back to being a child again. I loved the experience I had talking to the girls, I'm glad I had the opportunity to come here today."

Ebi may have achieved so much in her own career, but now it's time to give back.

  • Fußball SL Benfica gegen Manchester United - UEFA Champions League (Getty Images/L. Griffiths)

    Common Goal: footballers unite for a common cause

    The Initiator: Juan Mata

    "I want to help to change the world, even if only in some small way," wrote Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Juan Mata when launching his "Common Goal" initiative. "And I hope that other footballers around the world will help me in this goal."

  • Frankreich Streetfootballworld Festival 16 (Getty Images/AFP/J.-P. Ksiazek)

    Common Goal: footballers unite for a common cause

    The Beneficiary: Streetfootballworld

    The 2010 World Cup winner is therefore donating one per cent of his salary to "Streetworldfootball" - a initiative founded in 2002 which supports 120 football aid projects for disadvantaged young people in 80 countries. And Mata's call didn't go unheeded ...

  • Länderspiel Deutschland gegen USA (picture alliance/Digitalfoto Matthias)

    Common Goal: footballers unite for a common cause

    Heather O'Reily, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan

    United States internationals Heather O'Reily, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were among the first footballers to support Mata's project. "Alex and I felt it was important that women's football was represented right from the outset," said Rapinoe who, along with her teammates, won the World Cup in 2015.

  • Champions League Finale Frauen Olympique Lyon v Paris Saint Germain (picture alliance/Actionplus)

    Common Goal: footballers unite for a common cause

    Pauline Bremer

    Next to answer the "Common Goal" call was Champions League winner Pauline Bremer (seen here with the cup). The German international, who transfered from Olympique Lyon to Manchester City in the summer, has been an ambassador for Streetworldfootball since October 2016.

  • Fußball Champions League FC Bayern München - Celtic Glasgow (Imago/J. Huebner)

    Common Goal: footballers unite for a common cause

    Mats Hummels

    Bayern Munich center back Mats Hummels became the first Bundesliga player to support the initiative when he joined in August. "I feel we can do more to give some meaning to the ever-increasing salaries in football," said the 2014 German World Cup winner who, like Mata, is donating one per cent of his earnings to Common Goal.

  • Fußball Denis Aogo VfB Stuttgart - 1. FSV Mainz 05 1:0 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto Rudel)

    Common Goal: footballers unite for a common cause

    Dennis Aogo

    Stuttgart's Dennis Aogo is donating two per cent of his salary. "It's not to look fashionable and it's not to look cool," said the former Germany international. "It's about helping people."

  • Sport-Club Freiburg v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Bundesliga (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Hangst)

    Common Goal: footballers unite for a common cause

    Julian Nagelsmann

    Germany's coaches are also represented in the form of Julian Nagelsmann. "Let's be honest," said the Hoffenheim boss, "for those of us who make a lot of money in this industry, one per cent is not a problem."

  • Serge Gnabry (Imago/Ulmer)

    Common Goal: footballers unite for a common cause

    Serge Gnabry

    German international Serge Gnabry is on loan to Hoffenheim from Bayern and, like Mats Hummels, also referred to the spiralling transfer fees and wages in modern football. "I want the game to be used for good," he said. "That's why I'm joining Common Goal."

  • Fußball Bundesliga - Hamburg SV vs Borussia Dortmund Torjubel Kagawa (REUTERS)

    Common Goal: footballers unite for a common cause

    Shinji Kagawa

    Juan Mata's former Manchester United teammate Shinji Kagawa said he is taking part in Common Goal so that other people can benefit from the potential of football. "Football has taught me many things," said the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. "It gives me hope and helps me look outside the box."

  • - UEFA Champions League Juventus v FC Barcelona Viertelfinale Jubel (Getty Images/E. Andreoli)

    Common Goal: footballers unite for a common cause

    Giorgio Chiellini

    International stars such as Giorgio Chiellini are also getting involved. "As footballers, we find ourselves in a privileged position compared to other people in society," said the Juventus and Italy defender. "It's important to bear that in mind and try to support others."

  • Fußball Fenerbahce gegen Besiktas: Turkish Super Lig (picture alliance/AA/S. Coskun )

    Common Goal: footballers unite for a common cause

    Hasan Ali Kaldirim

    Hasan Ali Kaldirim became the first Turkish footballer to join Common Goal. "When we work together, football can have a great and lasting effect all over the world," said the German-born Turkey international who currently plays for Fenerbahce.

    Author: Stefan Nestler


Audios and videos on the topic

Nigeria’s Onome Ebi works with Common Goal to help girls  

How Mata & Kagawa want to change the world  

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  