Football: Germany's Niklas Süle tests positive for COVID

The German Football Association (DFB) on Tuesday announced that five national men's team players would go into quarantine after instructions from health chiefs.

The players had gathered in Wolfsburg for training ahead of a World Cup qualifier on Thursday against Liechtenstein.

Player shows no virus symptoms

The news comes as German authorities grapple with calls for stricter restrictions as the number of COVID cases in the country climbs ever higher.

The DFB confirmed earlier reports that the player in question was Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle. However, there was no immediate official confirmation of the identity of the player.

The DFB said Süle was fully vaccinated and currently symptom-free.

Süle's club teammates Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala must also isolate, as well as Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi. The four were classified as category 1 contacts, despite testing negative as part of contact tracing, and as a result required to enter quarantine.

What does it mean for the team?

Coach Hansi Flick's national side, which is also set to take on Armenia next Sunday, has already qualified for next year's World Cup finals in Qatar. Thursday's match is not believed to be in jeopardy at present.

"This news, so close to the final two games in World Cup qualifying are very bitter, for the coaching staff as well as for the entire team, but health comes first, of course," said DFB director Oliver Bierhoff.

"I wish the player who tested positive a speedy recovery, and that he continues to show no symptoms."

Tuesday's morning training was canceled and players were told to work out in individual sessions.

It was initially unclear if Flick would name additional players as replacements. His original squad was made up of 27 placers, with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah added on Monday night.

