Football: Germany's Niklas Süle tests positive for COVID

The German Football Association (DFB) on Tuesday announced that five national men's team players would go into quarantine after instructions from health chiefs.

The players had gathered in Wolfsburg for training ahead of a World Cup qualifier on Thursday against Liechtenstein.

Player shows no virus symptoms

The news comes as German authorities grapple with calls for stricter restrictions as the number of COVID cases in the country climbs ever higher.

The DFB confirmed earlier reports that the player in question was Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle. However, there was no immediate official confirmation of the identity of the player.

The DFB said Süle was fully vaccinated and currently symptom-free.

Süle's club teammates Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala must also isolate, as well as Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi. The four were classified as category 1 contacts, despite testing negative as part of contact tracing, and as a result required to enter quarantine.

Kimmich, who was Germany captain in a recent World cup qualifier, sparked a heated debate last month when he revealed he had chosen not to get vaccinated, because of "personal concerns".

What does it mean for the team?

Coach Hansi Flick's national side, which is also set to take on Armenia next Sunday, has already qualified for next year's World Cup finals in Qatar. Thursday's match is not believed to be in jeopardy at present.

"This news, so close to the final two games in World Cup qualifying are very bitter, for the coaching staff as well as for the entire team, but health comes first, of course," said DFB director Oliver Bierhoff.

The team's match against Liechtenstein on Thursday is still expected to go ahead

"I wish the player who tested positive a speedy recovery, and that he continues to show no symptoms."

The players were all tested as a matter of protocol when they arrived for pre-international training on Monday.

"The number of Corona infections nationwide has recently risen sharply again," Bierhoff added. "That's why we're putting in place a new program during the last international match of the year, we are continuing to implement hygiene and behavioral rules and behavioral rules during the last international match of the year in order to act as responsibly as possible."

Tuesday's morning training was canceled and players were told to work out in individual sessions.

Flick named Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah for the Germany squad on Monday night. On Tuesday, Wolfsburg duo Ridle Baku and Maximilian Arnold were also added, along with Monaco striker Kevin Volland.

