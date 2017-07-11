Football: Germany international tests positive for COVID

The German Football Association on Tuesday announced that five national men's team players would go into quarantine after instructions from health chiefs.

The players had gathered in Wolfsburg for training ahead of a World Cup qualifier on Thursday against Liechtenstein.

The news comes as German authorities grapple with calls for stricter restrictions as the number of COVID cases in the country climbs ever higher.

The identity of the player who tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus was not immediately clear.

However, the DFB said he was fully vaccinated and currently symptom-free.

The four other players were classified as category 1 contacts, despite testing negative as part of contact tracing, and as a result required to enter quarantine.

Germany’s Bild newspaper reported that Tuesday's morning training was canceled and players were told to work out in individual sessions.

Coach Hansi Flick's national side, which is also set to take on Armenia next Sunday, has already qualified for next year's World Cup finals in Qatar. Thursday's match is not believed to be in jeopardy at present.

rc/ (SID, dpa)