Dzsenifer Marozsan is presented with flowers and waves to the crowd
Auf Wiedersehen: Dzsenifer Marozsan bid farewell to Germany, but couldn't prevent defeat to BrazilImage: Hansjürgen Britsch/Pressefoto Baumann/picture alliance
SoccerGermany

Football: Marozsan farewells Germany after Brazil defeat

3 hours ago

In her 112th and final appearance, Dzsenifer Maroszan was unable to prevent Germany's first defeat of 2023. Two rather fortunate first-half goals set Brazil on course for a deserved win.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pv1r

Germany 1-2 Brazil
(Brand 90+2' – Tamires 10', Ary 2')
Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg

Two sloppy first-half goals set the tone in Nuremberg as Germany lost 2-1 to Brazil, in what was Dzsenifer Marozsan's final appearance for the national team.

The visiting Brazilians were rewarded for a dominant start when Tamires capitalized on a loose ball in the box, after Ann-Katrin Berger had saved when one-on-one with Gabi Nunes.

Eight minutes before the break, and with Germany unable to muster a serious effort on goal, Brazil made it two goals. Brazilian right-back Ary played a short corner with Kerolin before sending a cross-cum-shot looping into the box, over Berger and straight into the back of the net.

Jule Brand tapped in from close range in injury time, much to the delight of the majority of the 32,587 fans in attendance. But Germany's first shot on goal was not only late in the game, it was a scant consolation.

Brazil, who arrived in Germany on the back of their penalty shootout defeat to England in the first "Finalissima" between the European and South American champions last week, remained solid in their positioning and tough in their tackling.

Germany's Svenja Huth chases Brazil's Adriana Silva
Playing catch-up: Germany were second-best to Brazil in NurembergImage: Mirko Kappes/foto2press/picture alliance

Marozsan bids farewell

Marozsan played in place of Lina Magull for the final 25 minutes but, in her 112th and final appearance for Germany, was unable to add to her international tally of 33 goals.

For over a decade, Marozsan has been the face of an era in which the women's game in Germany has gone from strength to strength, starting with European Championship glory in Sweden in 2013 and going on to win six Champions Leagues.

After suffering a ligament tear in April 2022, which kept her out of the European Championship in England, Marozsan had to fight hard to get back to full fitness. She has now said she wants to concentrate on her club career with Olympique Lyon.

"Due to the injury, I have to admit it’s only half as much fun as it once was," she said. "Even though I train fully and play every game, I have to do a lot to make that possible."

For head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, the focus has to be on the future. With the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand — in which Marozsan will play no part — less than four months away, it was no surprise to see the 30-year-old start on the bench.

"We discussed this intensely in the build-up," explained Voss-Tecklenburg. "And the team had a task to perform here for the World Cup."

Germany failed in that task in Nuremberg, but still have time to prepare.

mf

