Three square meals a day?
Everybody eats - we have to, to survive. For some, food is a neccesity that is lacking. And for many, it's an irresistable passion. Here's DW content relating to the topic of food.
Southern Madagascar is facing an ongoing hunger crisis after six years without rain. Despite international aid efforts, suffering continues for hundreds of thousands of people. Many are trying to move to other parts of the island to escape the drought.
