Food

Three square meals a day?

Everybody eats - we have to, to survive. For some, food is a neccesity that is lacking. And for many, it's an irresistable passion. Here's DW content relating to the topic of food.

ARCHIV Januar 2016 *** FILE- In this Friday Jan. 29, 2016 file photo, Biafran separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu, center right, speaks to his lawyers at the Federal High court in Abuja, Nigeria. Nigerian separatists have hijacked a merchant ship and threatened to blow it up with its foreign crew if authorities do not release detained leader Nnamdi Kanu agitating for a breakaway state of Biafra, military officers said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016.(AP Photo/ File) |

AfricaLink on Air - 10 November 2021 10.11.2021

Nnamdi Kanu-Nigerian separatist leader's trial adjourned after lawyer walks out++Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme truck drivers in war-hit north++Zambia plans to abolish dowry.
FILE - In this May 25, 2021, file photo, farmers plant rice at the Namsa Co-op Farm of Rangnang District in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea is releasing emergency military rice reserves as its food shortage worsens, South Korea’s spy agency said Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, with a heat wave and drought reducing the country's supply. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)

North Korea teeters on the brink of famine as winter approaches 10.11.2021

Aid organizations fear that malnutrition will soon start claiming lives in North Korea as a subpar harvest combines with ongoing food shortages brought on by coronavirus border closures.
November 2017 Reef-friendly sunscreen for sale in a dive center

Corralling corals off the coast of Bonaire 09.11.2021

In the Caribbean, one Dutch governed island is working on strengthening its coral reefs. The reefs provide food and income to local residents and are a refuge for wildlife.

Elon Musk, Tesla-Chef, steht auf der Baustelle der Tesla Fabrik und grüßt mit dem Schutzhelm. Er hat sich ein Bild vom Baufortschritt der neuen Fabrik in Grünheide bei Berlin gemacht, die wohl mehrere Monate später als ursprünglich geplant die Produktion aufnehmen wird. Der 49-jährige gab am Montag zunächst keine Stellungnahmen ab.

Tesla eases after Twitter poll backs Elon Musk's share sale 08.11.2021

The world's richest man said he plans to follow orders after conducting a Twitter poll that told him to sell 10% of his Tesla shares. Musk has hinted that he could use the money to feed the world's hungry.

3.5.2020, Kabul, Afghanistan, An Afghan family waits for free bread distributed by the government, outside a bakery, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kabul, Afghanistan May 3, 2020. Picture taken May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghanistan: People struggle to make ends meet amid economic turmoil 08.11.2021

Most of Afghanistan's public servants have lost their jobs and are left with no income since the Taliban takeover of the country. Many are forced to sell possessions just to buy food.

Women wait in a line to receive cash at a money distribution organized by the World Food Program (WFP) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Afghanistan's economy is fast approaching the brink and is faced with harrowing predictions of growing poverty and hunger. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)

UN: Millions more people on the 'edge of famine' 08.11.2021

COVID and conflicts have pushed the number of people facing food insecurity to 45 million, with Afghanistan fast becoming the "world's largest humanitarian crisis."
07/11/2021 Heringsdorf ** Axel Schulz, ehemalige Profiboxer (l-r) und André Domke Fischsommelier und Fischhändler stehen an dem weltgrößten Heringshäckerle auf der Ostseeinsel Usedom. Mit einer Portion von 147 Kilogramm Heringssalat hat der Fischsommelier André Domke am selben Tag in Heringsdorf nach den Anforderungen vom Rekord-Institut für Deutschland (RID) einen Weltrekord aufgestellt. Das Gericht bestehe unter anderem aus Matjesfilet, Äpfeln, Zwiebeln, Dill und Gewürzgurken. Es handele sich um ein typisch regionales Rezept.

German man sets record for massive herring salad 07.11.2021

A restaurant owner from northeastern Germany has made it into the record books with his 147-kilogram herring salad bowl. It's not the first time he's broken records with his oversized traditional dishes.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup — A very good morning 06.11.2021

COVID-19 vaccines are getting refined and retested as we speak. In the meantime, why not start your day ⁠with an extra dash of hedonistic pleasure?
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** via Timothy Rooks Sharon Fenchak, Biltmore Winery. Rechte: Racahel McIntosh/Biltmore Winery

The woman in charge of wine at Biltmore 05.11.2021

Running a big winery has traditionally been the job of men, but in North Carolina Sharon Fenchak is tasked with turning the best grapes into the best wine. For her it is the perfect mix of science and food.
A kiosk with the name BVB (Borussia Dortmund) supporters' meeting booth is pictured in Dortmund, western Germany on February 13, 2020. - Borussia Dortmund, a club that can count on its fans supporting the players with the so-called Yellow Wall in the stadium's south stand, will play French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on February 18, 2020 in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

The Germans and their kiosks — a love affair 03.11.2021

You can take Germans out of a kiosk (and even that might require extremely developed persuasion skills) — but you can't take the kiosk out of the Germans.
Mixed race children having burgers in restaurant, Mixed Rennen Kinder Burger im Restaurant mit || Modellfreigabe vorhanden

Rubber gloves rub off on fast food, study finds 28.10.2021

Traces of toxic chemicals from vinyl gloves have been found in fast food in the US. Researchers say marginalized groups are at higher risk than others.
Free food distribution for street children. Antananarivo. Madagascar. | Verwendung weltweit

Madagascar hunger crisis exacerbated by global warming 27.10.2021

Southern Madagascar is facing an ongoing hunger crisis after six years without rain. Despite international aid efforts, suffering continues for hundreds of thousands of people. Many are trying to move to other parts of the island to escape the drought.

191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 21.10.2021 21.10.2021

NATO-Russia relations at post-Cold War low - Assault on democracy: the murder of a British MP - Food for thought at the Frankfurt Book Fair - An apology to the Algerian auxiliaries abandoned by France - Hungary's opposition unites against Orban - How to Restore an ecosystem near you - A seasonal peek into an Italian wardrobe - Scottish climate politics as Glasgow prepares to host COP26

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup — Rectal 17.10.2021

Like the COVID-19 vaccines? Then you'll love the way mRNA is being tried out on certain cancers. Also, a human stool sample from thousands of years ago reeks of surprisingly high living.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

What we can learn from very old human poo 14.10.2021

Nearly 3,000 years ago, someone in an Austrian mine pulled down their trousers — and gave scientists an astonishing glimpse into their rich culture.
In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, political instability, wars, violence and corruption make everyday life for the population more difficult. Welthungerhilfe advocates sustainable agricultural and economic development, among other things. For example, people learn vegetable growing methods in a project ***Bitte beachten Sie, dass die Bilder nur in einem Welthungerhilfe Kontext genutzt und nicht an Dritte weitergegeben werden duerfen! Bilder muessen mit dem Credit Copyright ?Fotograf?/Welthungerhilfe versehen werden. Keine Langzeitarchivierung. Bilder na

Pandemic, climate change and conflict fuel sharp rise in global hunger 14.10.2021

Nearly 50 countries are dealing with serious hunger levels as 320 million people lost access to adequate food last year, a newly released index shows.
