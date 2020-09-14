 Why cheap groceries will hurt us all in the long run | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 14.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Why cheap groceries will hurt us all in the long run

If the true environmental costs were part of the price tag, food in Germany would have to be much more expensive. Researchers have now calculated just how much more. One supermarket in Berlin is testing the waters.

Minced meat in a supermarket with two different price tags

The price of organic minced meat would double if environmental costs were added

Roughly €3 ($3.50) for half a kilo of meat, €2 for 10 eggs and less than a euro for a liter of milk … international tourists often wonder about the cheap prices in German supermarkets. How can animal products cost so little? 

It's because the true cost of food is hidden, researchers from the University of Augsburg and the University of Greifswald have found. The real price tag would be much higher if the social and ecological impact of production were considered, said Amelie Michalke, a co-author of their report who has been researching external food prices and the true cost of food for the past four years.  

Hidden costs 

Minced meat would cost about three times as much, and the price for milk and gouda cheese would almost double if environmental costs were added, the researchers calculated.  

Michalke and her colleagues looked at four different indicators: land-use change, greenhouse gas emissions, reactive nitrogen and the production's energy demand. Other indicators like the use of pesticides and antibiotics weren't considered for this particular study.   

"The biggest difference that we were able to see between the products was between plant-based and animal-based products, because the animal-based value chains are way more complicated and way longer," Michalke said. "And the highest costs are, of course, for meat products." 

Prices for fruit and vegetables as well as organic produce would not be affected as much.

Closeup of basket of fresh vegetables on garden soil

According to the study, the price for bananas would increase by 19%, potatoes and tomatoes by 12% and apples by 8%

Who's to blame? 

Earlier this year, German Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner blamed discounter supermarkets for their "dumping prices," especially when it comes to meat. She also criticized the double standards of customers, who are often not willing to pay fair prices for their groceries.    

Now one of Germany's discounters, Penny, part of the Rewe supermarket group, has asked the researchers to calculate the true cost of eight of their products. Customers shopping at one of their stores in the Berlin district of Spandau are shown the true cost of these products next to the store's retail price.  

And the result may well be a shock to many of them. The price of meat rises the most, with conventionally farmed products going up 173% and even organic ones more than doubling their cost. Milk also greatly goes up in price, with a 122% rise when coming from a normal dairy and a 69% increase when from an organic source.

Fruit and vegetables, as has been mentioned, are less affected, but even they become considerably more pricey: bananas go up 19% (organic 9%), tomatoes and potatoes 12% (organic 5% and 6% respectively) and apples 8% (organic 4%).

Researcher Michalke said the idea behind the experiment is to show that organic produce is actually cheaper in the long run than conventional farming.

"Consumers would be incentivized to buy these products. And then producers would also be incentivized to maybe switch their agricultural practices," she said. 

Few products with true price tag 

However, only eight out of roughly 3,500 products available at the supermarket currently carry that true cost price tag. 

"If we realize the experiment is working, for example because people start buying organic produce more, then as a next step we would have the true costs of more products calculated and roll out the experiment in more branches to increase visibility," Penny spokesperson Andreas Krämer told DW.   

Gouda cheese at the supermarket

Researchers calculated milk prices would increase by 122%, gouda cheese by 88% and mozzarella by 52%

"I believe the trend is that even discount customers want to go shopping with a good conscience and want to know where their food is coming from, how it was produced and whether it harms the environment," he said.  

He also pointed out the goal was not to suddenly raise prices and sell products based on their real costs. "We just want to sensitize our customers. Food has to remain affordable for everyone, so of course we have to think about how we can support people who do not have much leeway in their budget," Krämer said.    

He believes it's a long way until the true cost of food will be implemented.  

Who will foot the bill? 

Michalke believes a CO2 tax would help allocate costs to make all the stakeholders along the value chain pay up — and not just the customers.   

However, she believes educating people is an important first step.   

"People do have to understand that it is not normal to have these cheap prices for food before we can shift the dynamics and shift the system," she said.  

Meat at a grocery store with two price tags

'It is quite shocking how high the external price factors are for some animal products,' said researcher Michalke

 At the grocery store, some customers have welcomed the initiative.  

Monika Lanzke said she knew food would be a bit more expensive if we cared for our climate, but said she wasn't aware of how huge the difference would be. "But I'd be happy to pay more if this benefits our environment."  

Andrea Leo believes if food were to get more expensive in the future, people may also be less wasteful and buy more consciously. "I come from a large family that didn't have a big budget for food and in those times there weren't all these cheap offers, so we just had meat and animal products on the weekend and that was totally fine," she said.  

Others, like Ingo Jucht, who came to Penny to buy some groceries with his daughter, are worried when they see how much the prices would increase and don't want to change their shopping behavior.  

"I'm a little shocked, because the costs for my shopping would basically triple and that is not nice for an average person. I like the fact that groceries are so cheap in Germany, and I would continue buying the cheaper product if I have the choice," he said.  

High competition fuels price dumping 

Compared to other European countries, Germany's prices are cheaper because of fierce competition between large retailers.  

"We have a comparatively high concentration of supermarkets on the German market and a merciless competition between large retailers, which leads to prices being very low. This competition is further fueled by discounters, where prices play a huge role, which then brings price levels down across the country," Krämer said.  

He admitted that discount supermarkets are part of the problem, but he also believes they can be part of the solution if they give customers more information and alternatives.   

"We don't value food as much as other countries just because it has always been so cheap or it has grown to be so cheap," Michalke said.  

Infografik - How much Europeans spend on groceries - EN

Apart from current research in the Netherlands that's looking into nitrogen emissions from pork production, there isn't a single country in the world that currently factors in ecological and social impacts of food production, according to Michalke. "And that's a conversation that we should be having across the world." 

  • Chickens packed closely together in a factory farm

    How coronavirus might change farming

    Factory farming on the out

    While scientists don't yet know exactly how COVID-19 originated, recent pandemic virus threats such as swine flu and bird flu almost certainly evolved at pig and chicken factory farms. With a link already established between intensive animal agriculture and an increased pandemic risk, it might be the moment to rethink factory farming at its current scale.

  • A worker attends to hanging pig carcasses at the Tönnies slaughterhouse in 2017. (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

    How coronavirus might change farming

    Meat industry exposed

    The pandemic has also cast a light on the poor conditions in the meat processing industry. Germany has seen several coronavirus outbreaks among meat factory employees, and has even put two districts in western Germany in quarantine after more than 1,550 workers at the Tönnies slaughterhouse were infected with the disease. Calls are growing for better regulations throughout the meat branch.

  • A close-up of a small monkey looking into the camera through a cage

    How coronavirus might change farming

    Moving away from wildlife farming

    Experts believe the coronavirus likely came from wildlife sold at a wet market in Wuhan, China. In the wake of the pandemic, China clamped down on the wildlife trade, shutting down almost 20,000 wildlife farms. Some Chinese provinces are now offering government support to help wildlife farmers transition away from the practice, and switch to growing crops or raising pigs or chickens instead.

  • A tractor turning over soil in a green field

    How coronavirus might change farming

    A more resilient sector

    The pandemic has impacted our food supply chain. An industry evolved to feed a globalized world has been scaled back to the local level in some cases. From reduced access to animal fodder to shortages of labor, farmers are having to consider how to adapt to a new and uncertain future.

  • A rooftop garden with a city skyline in the background

    How coronavirus might change farming

    Urban farming flourishes

    Forced to spend more time at home, increasing numbers of people have been trying their hand at growing their own food. This could be a positive development in the long run. With more than two-thirds of the world's population projected to live in cities by 2050, urban farming will become more crucial - and it requires less fossil fuel for transport and less land than conventional agriculture.

  • A lush green forest next to a green paddock, divided by a red path.

    How coronavirus might change farming

    Giving land back to nature

    With our planet's population expected to reach 10 billion by 2050, there's no escaping the fact that food production around the world needs to increase. While opening up more land was once seen as an obvious solution to this problem, a stronger focus on urban farming and concerns over the consequences of encroaching into nature could spark a rethink of how we use land.

  • A farmer holding a handful of fruit

    How coronavirus might change farming

    Switching to plant-based

    As awareness of the potential health costs of the meat market grows, China has witnessed an increasing interest in plant-based products. The West has already experienced a trend towards plant-based diets over the past few years, and that is likely to continue as consumers become more concerned over the origins of meat products.

  • Two men working in a field in Tanzania

    How coronavirus might change farming

    Increasing food security in developing countries

    The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact developing countries heavily – particularly in terms of food security. The UN has already warned of famine "of biblical proportions" as resources become scarcer. Alongside immediate aid, mitigating widespread famine in the long-term will require better land protection, more diversified crops and more support for smallholder farmers who are most at risk.

    Author: Ineke Mules


DW recommends

Should there be a 'meat tax' to fight climate change?

Meat would actually cost about triple its current market price if we factored in its environmental impact. Could a "meat tax" cut consumption and help do what needs to be done to fight climate change?  

Supermarket price wars leave UK food suppliers close to bankruptcy

Thousands of suppliers to UK supermarkets are at risk of going bust due to intense pressure to keep food prices low. Retailers are battling inflationary pressures, partly as a result of a weak pound, ahead of Brexit.  

Coronavirus adds extra strain on Africa's supply chain

Poor infrastructure, logistical hurdles and high prices are some of the challenges that have affected Africa's food supply. With border closures and night curfews, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these problems.  

WWW links

Eurostat statistics on EU household expenditure

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence Series 2 icon

Listen to our new podcast!

Hosts Neil and Gabriel are forced to improvise for Series 2 after the coronavirus crisis derails all their plans.  

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Africa's Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out light pollution, green fuel in Kenya, and an eco-bike in Ghana.  

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India - The Environment Magazine

Working together - the community creates its nature friendly livelihood, this week's motto of Eco India.  

Global Ideas

An Andean bear in the sanctuary

Protecting the Andean bear

Two scientists are trying to protect the only bear on the South American continent from extinction.  