Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Food security

Millions of people around the world face uncertain supplies of food.

Food security, or the ability of people to access food, is usually discussed in the context of sustainable development. Yet it is also linked to health, environment and trade. Browse below DW content on the topic of food security.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, political instability, wars, violence and corruption make everyday life for the population more difficult. Welthungerhilfe advocates sustainable agricultural and economic development, among other things. For example, people learn vegetable growing methods in a project ***Bitte beachten Sie, dass die Bilder nur in einem Welthungerhilfe Kontext genutzt und nicht an Dritte weitergegeben werden duerfen! Bilder muessen mit dem Credit Copyright ?Fotograf?/Welthungerhilfe versehen werden. Keine Langzeitarchivierung. Bilder na

Pandemic, climate change and conflict fuel sharp rise in global hunger 14.10.2021

Nearly 50 countries are dealing with serious hunger levels as 320 million people lost access to adequate food last year, a newly released index shows.
24.01.2017***** A young herder from the Samburu pastoral community grazes his family cattle on the dwindling pasture on the plains of the Loisaba wildlife conservancy on January 24, 2017 where controlled livestock grazing from surrounding manyattas (Samburu settlements) is helping mitigate conflict over increasingly scarce water and pasture during a biting drought season. The broad plains of Mugie, a huge estate on a high plateau northwest of Mount Kenya, are crisscrossed with cattle trails and the wildlife is mostly gone. The knee-high grass remains, but not for long, reckons manager Josh Perrett, as tensions between semi-nomadic pastoralists and settled landowners take a destructive, sometimes violent turn. / AFP / TONY KARUMBA (Photo credit should read TONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images)

Drought puts millions of Kenyans at risk of starvation 06.10.2021

Locusts and the coronavirus pandemic have severely undermined food security in the East African country. Kelvin Shingles, Kenya director of Welthungerhilfe, told DW that climate change is making the situation worse.

Tackling malnutrition in Ghana 24.09.2021

Ghana is blessed with a variety of locally produced food staples but anemia in pregnancy, malnutrition and stunting are still prevalent, especially among poor communities. Health experts attribute the problem to family’s inability to balance the diets. Young nurses in Pelungu, eastern Ghana to organize a cooking exhibition to teach mothers how to cook nutrient-rich foods for their children.

ACHTUNG: The photos are intended for use in DW's learning pack Food waste (Working title) which is a print material and a downloadable pdf-file - to be released in autumn this year. It will be used in articles intended for this learning pack. The articles are also displayed on DW's online presentation on www.dw.com To find out more about DW's environmental learning packs please visit: www.dw.com/learning-environment1 **** 31 July 2017, Kathmandu, Nepal - Kalimati Vegetable Market. Nepal is one of the countries hardest hit by the impacts of climate change. Farmers are the worst affected. Poverty and impacts of climate change are pushing people to migrate. As part of the FAO-supported project - Reducing vulnerability and increasing adaptive capacity to respond to impacts of climate change and variability for sustainable livelihoods in agriculture sector (2015-2019) - some 3,000 farmers learn to grow crops that are better adapted to the impacts of climate change, and practice climate-smart and sustainable agriculture. Farmers test different varieties of crops and use different techniques to determine the best crops to grow for their land. They learn by doing. They also get support to raise animals by learning what and when to feed their animals. The project is made possible thanks to the support of the Global Environment Facility.

UN chief urges food systems change amid climate change threat 24.09.2021

UN head Antonio Guterres has said the world needs to change its food priorities. Meanwhile, island nations talked of rising sea levels and the US and the EU voiced frustration with Iran over nuclear talks.
Stelzenhaus am Wasser, See Tonle Sap, Kambodscha, Asien *** Stilt house at Water Lake Tonle SAP Cambodia Asia Copyright: imageBROKER/TorstenxAntoniewski ibltoa04596415.jpg Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Veröffentlichung!

Cambodia: Climate change, Mekong dams threaten world's biggest inland fishery 23.09.2021

One of the world's richest inland fishing grounds, Tonle Sap lake nourishes tens of millions of people. But climate change and dam construction are threatening livelihoods at the lake, as well as regional food security.

11.07.2019, Hessen, Trebur: Erntereifes Getreide steht auf einem Feld vor dem grauen Himmel. Für das Erntejahr zeichnen sich wegen anhaltender Trockenheit geringere Erträge in der hessischen Landwirtschaft ab. Auch mit Blick auf Futtermittel sieht es schlecht aus, befürchtet der Bauernverband. Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

World in Progress: Fighting hunger - How multinational companies take over the global food agenda 15.09.2021

On out of ten people globally suffer from hunger while a third of food is going to waste. Climate change and conflicts exacerbate the crisis. The UN is  proposing a new global food agenda to improve the food systems. Yet critics say that too much of the focus is on big companies and industrial agriculture, instead of also strengthening the role of small farmers in sustainable food production.  
DW Global Ideas Webspecial Environmental Jusitice Artikelbild LGBTQ

Community gardening helps queer Ugandans heal from trauma 26.08.2021

LGBTQ+ activists in Kampala are using sustainable agriculture to survive crisis and social exclusion. 
Customers walks into a branch of a McDonald's restaurant, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. McDonald’s says it has pulled milkshakes from the menu in all 1,250 of its British restaurants because of supply problems stemming from a shortage of truck drivers. The fast-food chain says it is also experiencing shortages of bottled drinks. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Post-Brexit UK: No milkshakes and fewer chicken sandwiches 26.08.2021

A lack of qualified drivers combined with tough visa regulations are slowing down the country's supply chains. Food retailers like McDonald's have been hit. The Christmas season could stretch things to the limit.

Tim Elfring, Co founder der Aquaponics Phood Farm in Eindhoven, Niederlande. 22.06.2021

Aquaponics: The future of agriculture? 13.08.2021

Growing vegetables and fish together in a confined space, and without fertilizers and pesticides. Is this the future of food production?
A group of local leaders in Babilonia, one of Rio de Janeiro’s most famous favelas, have started an NGO which helps residents get cheaper and more environmentally friendly electricity. They have installed a solar power plant that they have built together with local people, which will provide electricity to 35 families.

World in Progress: Sustainable solutions for a better world 14.07.2021

Solar panels could spell the end of illegally tapped power lines in Brazil's favelas that are dangerous and have even led to fires! Rooftop gardens in a refugee camp in Lebanon bring a whiff of fresh, green air to the place and help with food security. And: The secret of chicken dung and a place where abandoned plants can find a new home.

Mahmoud gießt Gemüse auf seinem Dachgarten im Flüchtlingslager Wachsen in der Krise – Dachgärten in Flüchtlingslagern im Libanon. Bäume, Gärten oder Grünflächen sucht man in den meisten palästinensischen Flüchtlingslagern im Libanon vergeblich. Es gibt kaum genügend Platz für die Menschen, die dort leben. Doch mit finanzieller Unterstützung aus Deutschland entstehen in den Lagern Schattila und Burj El-Barajneh jetzt Dachgärten. So lernen die Menschen Gartenarbeit und können sich selbst versorgen. Denn die Wirtschafts- und Finanzkrise im Libanon ist gerade in den Flüchtlingslagern stark zu spüren.

World in Progress: Rooftop gardens flourish in Lebanon's refugee camps 14.07.2021

There are hardly any trees or gardens in Lebanon's refugee camps as there is hardly enough space for the people living there. But this is about to change for some camps — little space just means the gardens will have to move on top of the houses. These rooftop gardens are a way to teach the refugees in the camp about gardening and help them sustain themselves in times of crisis.

Beirut trying to save what's left of port 14.07.2021

Work has started on a big cleanup operation at Beirut's port nearly a year after a chemical blast killed more than 200 people and plunged Lebanon into crisis. A French firm is trying to salvage what is still there.
March 2, 2021, ELKTON, OREGON, U.S.A: Honey bees return to their hive in a plum orchard on a farm near Elkton in rural western Oregon. Honey bees are used extensively for commercial pollination of fruit and vegetable crops. The scale of these pollination services is commonly measured in the billions of dollars, credited with adding about 9% to the value of crops across the world. (Credit Image: © Robin Loznak/ZUMA Wire

Dying bees: What's the big deal?  19.05.2021

We are losing billions of bees every year to many complicated causes, including climate change, decreasing crop diversity and habitat loss. Why does it matter if bees are around?
A farmer harvests rice at a field on World Food Day in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Living Planet : Freedom, farming and food security 06.05.2021

Across the world, people are having to rethink the way they grow food in the face of the impacts of climate change and industrial agriculture. We hear from seed guardians in Ecuador trying to save vital seed varieties from disappearing, and from farmers in East Africa battling deadly invisible toxins in their crops. Plus: An organic farming group's ambitious plan to green the desert in Egypt.
What is the result of the farmers in Ethiopia who are cultivating different varieties of maize and producing the best variety of seeds, and what was overall challenges during their activities? The research institution support, the way the technology transferring is included to the story. via Azeb Tadesse Hahn

Living Planet: Aflatoxins threaten food security for millions in East Africa 06.05.2021

As the planet heats up, a type of mycotoxin called "aflatoxin" is increasingly affecting maize and peanut crops in East Africa — vital crops that hundreds millions of people on the continent depend on for nutrition and calories. If eaten, they can be deadly and lead to disease. But they aren't easy to detect.

21.09.2020, Sachsen, Leuba: An einem Apfelbaum hängen reife Äpfel der Sorte Alkmene. Seit knapp 15 Jahren entsteht hier unter dem Dach der Oberlausitz-Stiftung eine der größten Sammlungen historischer Obstsorten in Deutschland (zu dpa «Retter alter Obstsorten - «Garten der vergessenen Köstlichkeiten» »). Foto: Miriam Schönbach/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Rediscovering ancient crop varieties 15.04.2021

Old and diverse crop varieties are packed full of nutrients and adapted to local environmental conditions. But since the 1900s, some 75% of plant genetic diversity has been lost with big implications for food security.

Show more articles