Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Millions of people around the world face uncertain supplies of food.
Food security, or the ability of people to access food, is usually discussed in the context of sustainable development. Yet it is also linked to health, environment and trade. Browse below DW content on the topic of food security.
Ghana is blessed with a variety of locally produced food staples but anemia in pregnancy, malnutrition and stunting are still prevalent, especially among poor communities. Health experts attribute the problem to family’s inability to balance the diets. Young nurses in Pelungu, eastern Ghana to organize a cooking exhibition to teach mothers how to cook nutrient-rich foods for their children.
One of the world's richest inland fishing grounds, Tonle Sap lake nourishes tens of millions of people. But climate change and dam construction are threatening livelihoods at the lake, as well as regional food security.
On out of ten people globally suffer from hunger while a third of food is going to waste. Climate change and conflicts exacerbate the crisis. The UN is proposing a new global food agenda to improve the food systems. Yet critics say that too much of the focus is on big companies and industrial agriculture, instead of also strengthening the role of small farmers in sustainable food production.
Solar panels could spell the end of illegally tapped power lines in Brazil's favelas that are dangerous and have even led to fires! Rooftop gardens in a refugee camp in Lebanon bring a whiff of fresh, green air to the place and help with food security. And: The secret of chicken dung and a place where abandoned plants can find a new home.
There are hardly any trees or gardens in Lebanon's refugee camps as there is hardly enough space for the people living there. But this is about to change for some camps — little space just means the gardens will have to move on top of the houses. These rooftop gardens are a way to teach the refugees in the camp about gardening and help them sustain themselves in times of crisis.
Across the world, people are having to rethink the way they grow food in the face of the impacts of climate change and industrial agriculture. We hear from seed guardians in Ecuador trying to save vital seed varieties from disappearing, and from farmers in East Africa battling deadly invisible toxins in their crops. Plus: An organic farming group's ambitious plan to green the desert in Egypt.
As the planet heats up, a type of mycotoxin called "aflatoxin" is increasingly affecting maize and peanut crops in East Africa — vital crops that hundreds millions of people on the continent depend on for nutrition and calories. If eaten, they can be deadly and lead to disease. But they aren't easy to detect.