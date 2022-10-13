Food security & nutrition

The combined impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the war in Ukraine has resulted in rising food prices and an acute shortage in staple crops globally. Millions of people are now on the verge of hunger.

Food security, or the ability for people to access reliable, affordable and nutritious food, has come into focus as temperatures rise, water supplies dry up and international tensions disrupt the harvesting and shipping of staple crops like wheat and corn. Across the Global South, millions of people are experiencing hunger or are malnourished. In industrial economies, food prices are soaring, putting the most vulnerable at risk. Here's an automated collection of DW content on the topic of global food security.