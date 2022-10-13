Visit the new DW website

Food security & nutrition

The combined impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the war in Ukraine has resulted in rising food prices and an acute shortage in staple crops globally. Millions of people are now on the verge of hunger.

Food security, or the ability for people to access reliable, affordable and nutritious food, has come into focus as temperatures rise, water supplies dry up and international tensions disrupt the harvesting and shipping of staple crops like wheat and corn. Across the Global South, millions of people are experiencing hunger or are malnourished. In industrial economies, food prices are soaring, putting the most vulnerable at risk. Here's an automated collection of DW content on the topic of global food security.

Access to water a major challenge in Madagascar's south

Access to water a major challenge in Madagascar's south 13.10.2022

World hunger is reaching catastrophic levels, according to the 2022 global hunger index. One of the countries at the top of the index is Madagascar, which has seen back-to-back droughts in the south for several years. Adrian Kriesch reports from Ambovombe.
Afghanistan suffers widespread hunger under Taliban

Afghanistan suffers widespread hunger under Taliban 28.09.2022

Afghanistan is sliding into one of the greatest humanitarian crises of our time. The loss of Western funding and the freezing of central bank assets after the Taliban returned to power have had dire consequences for the population. A warning: The first images in this report are disturbing.
How floods in Pakistan compound people's economic woes

How floods in Pakistan compound people's economic woes 24.09.2022

Devastating floods in Pakistan in recent weeks have battered a country already struggling to revive its crisis-stricken economy.
How to help heat-stressed bees and protect global food supply

How to help heat-stressed bees and protect global food supply 23.09.2022

Plants struggle to produce nectar and pollen during heat waves, limiting the pollinating power of bees or butterflies. Researchers are finding ways for agriculture to adjust to a hotter world.

Even before the war, food security was bad: Arif Hussein, Chief Economist, World Food Programme 21.09.2022
Oxfam: Acute hunger has surged in climate hot spots

Oxfam: Acute hunger has surged in climate hot spots 16.09.2022

As poorer countries suffer the most from extreme weather, the charity has slammed major polluting countries in the West over a "stark demonstration of global inequality."
Sri Lanka on brink of food crisis after economic meltdown

Sri Lanka on brink of food crisis after economic meltdown 15.09.2022

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in decades. Around 30% of Sri Lankans are coping with food insecurity, and one out of four are skipping meals regularly.
Somalia's 'pending nightmare:' Millions at risk of famine

Somalia's 'pending nightmare:' Millions at risk of famine 14.09.2022

If nothing is done within days, people in Somalia will start dying, according to the Red Cross. Experts say that lessons from previous famines have to be learned to prevent mass casualties.

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed 13.09.2022

Agricultural land inundated by flooding is set to have long-term humanitarian and economic impacts in Pakistan. Billions of dollars worth of rice, sugar and wheat have already been lost.

Ukraine war: How the Russian invasion is changing farmers' crops

Ukraine war: How the Russian invasion is changing farmers' crops 10.09.2022

The war in Ukraine has made wheat farming and export difficult. So local farmers are turning to oil-producing plants instead. The government plans to build an innovative pipeline into Poland to help them.

In Ghana, mobile apps help smallholder farmers get fairer prices

In Ghana, mobile apps help smallholder farmers get fairer prices 08.09.2022

Newly-developed farming apps have brought relief to farmers in Ghana who struggle to access fair market prices. Developers hope the apps will soon also be used on a wider scale to tackle food insecurity on the continent.
Somalia: Malnutrition killing hundreds of children, UN says

Somalia: Malnutrition killing hundreds of children, UN says 06.09.2022

The fifth drought in as many years has brought Somalia to the brink, raising fears of a deadly famine. Hundreds of children have already died from severe acute malnutrition.
Kenya struggles with drought and food shortages

Kenya struggles with drought and food shortages 03.09.2022

The devastating drought in the Horn of Africa could worsen as a fifth consecutive rainy season is predicted to fail, leaving 22 million people at risk of starvation. DW's Edith Kimani visited farmers in Kenya's bread basket to see how they are adapting to multiple challenges.
Ukraine: Obstacles to global grain shipments remain

Ukraine: Obstacles to global grain shipments remain 22.08.2022

A month after Russia and Ukraine agreed on a sea corridor to resume global exports of grain, high insurance premiums are just one issue. Experts have called for international support for Ukrainian farmers.

Ethiopia: Half of Tigray region faces 'severe' food shortage

Ethiopia: Half of Tigray region faces 'severe' food shortage 20.08.2022

Even with humanitarian convoys allowed to enter Tigray, rates of malnutrition have skyrocketed, according to the World Food Program. The UN officials warned that the situation is likely to get worse.
A bulk wheat shipment is en route to Africa

A bulk wheat shipment is en route to Africa 19.08.2022

The first grain shipment is en route to Djibouti weeks after a deal saw Russia allow the export of vital foods to resume via the Black Sea. But the 23,000 metric tons of wheat will bring only some relief to Africa.
