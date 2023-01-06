  1. Skip to content
Image: DW

Food Secrets: How to Make Authentic English Fish & Chips

1 hour ago

Fish & chips is considered to be Britain’s national dish. Usually it’s served up at a chip shop – known as a “chippy“ - with a good dash of salt and vinegar. What’s the secret to making this English street food classic?

https://p.dw.com/p/4LnB2

Also on Euromaxx:

 

 

Euromaxx
Image: DW

Alpha Dia: A top model tackles racism

Alpha Dia is one of Germany’s most successful male models. Yet, because he was born in Senegal, he’s often experienced discrimination in his personal and professional life. Now he’s helping to dispel prejudices.

 

 

Surprising discoveries at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum

A bike path that runs right through the museum and a secret door used to help transport one of its most famous paintings: Euromaxx reveals five things you likely never knew about the Rijksmuseum.

 

Truth or Cliché: What are Spaniards really like?

Euromaxx takes a look at stereotypes associated with various European nations. This time: Spain. Are Spaniards really always late? Do they constantly take siestas? And why are they so crazy about tapas?

 

The last traditional fan maker in Paris

Anne Hoguet from France makes handcrafted folding fans for Hollywood productions and luxury labels. German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld was a big admirer of her work. Yet the art of fan-making is in danger of dying out.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 07.01.2023 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 07.01.2023 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 08.01.2023 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 08.01.2023 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 08.01.2023 – 17:30 UTC
MON 09.01.2023 – 00:02 UTC
MON 09.01.2023 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 08.01.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

