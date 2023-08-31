Food gets scarce in Niger as ECOWAS sanctions kick in

ConflictsNigerFood gets scarce in Niger as ECOWAS sanctions kick inTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsNigerGerlind Vollmer08/31/2023August 31, 2023It has been a month since the military seized power in Niger. The ECOWAS bloc of African states has imposed sanctions, and access to food is getting in the landlocked country. The city of Tillaberi is one place where people are feeling the effects.https://p.dw.com/p/4Vn4pAdvertisement