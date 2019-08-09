 Food delivery service Deliveroo pulls out of Germany | News | DW | 12.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Food delivery service Deliveroo pulls out of Germany

Those in Germany looking forward to a night-in with pizza or a burger will have to act fast if they want to place their order through Deliveroo. The British bike delivery service said it is leaving the German market.

A Deliveroo rider transports an order on a bicycle in Berlin, Germany

In a surprise announcement, British food delivery company Deliveroo said on Monday that it will halt its operations in Germany at the end of this week.

Deliveroo said that it would be focusing on other markets in European countries and in the Asia-Pacific region.

The service is set to stop on August 16. The company said that its drivers as well as restaurants and employees would receive "appropriate" severance and compensation packages.

They added that customers will be paid back for outstanding credit on their accounts.

Like other delivery services, Deliveroo allows customers to order food from local restaurants online and to have a bicycle-riding delivery worker pick up the food from the kitchen and deliver it to the customer's door.

Little competition left in German market

Deliveroo's departure further strengthens the dominance of its main rival, Lieferando, on the German food delivery market.

Lieferando's owner, Dutch firm Takeaway, recently finalized an acquisition deal that added Delivery Hero (Lieferheld) to its brand, as well as Pizza.de and Foodora. 

Deliveroo was founded in London in 2013 and continues to operate in 13 countries worldwide. The service faced calls for a boycott in France last week after delivery riders there criticized the company's new payment system that would lower their wages.

The company amassed 1,100 freelance delivery riders as well as around 100 employees since it launched operations in Germany in 2015.

Watch video 05:33

Startup Monitor sheds light on German gig economy

rs/aw (AFP, dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

'Yeah, nah': Kiwi startup defies German giant's order to stop saying 'hello'

A New Zealand business has used Kiwi slang to put a German multinational in its place. HelloFresh had issued a cease-and-desist order to try to prevent the meal kit provider from saying "hello." (25.06.2018)  

Italy's Foodora cyclists take gig economy to court

After a series of landmark rulings in favor of couriers in the UK against gig economy companies, an Italian labor court will rule upon the relationship between food delivery company Foodora and its riders. (13.11.2017)  

Germany's Delivery Hero set for IPO this year

The Berlin-headquartered start-up says its public listing will help it dominate the growing online meal delivery market. The food ordering platform features more than 150,000 restaurants in 40 countries. (06.06.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Startup Monitor sheds light on German gig economy  

Related content

USA Uber in New York

Uber loses billions, falls short of revenue targets 09.08.2019

The US ride-hailing giant saw disappointing returns in its second quarter report. Uber has not yet reached profitability, as it continues to subsidize prices to acquire riders and rely on spending to expand services.

Deutschland Start-up foodora ist in den deutschen Großstädten aktiv

Italy's Foodora cyclists take gig economy to court 13.11.2017

After a series of landmark rulings in favor of couriers in the UK against gig economy companies, an Italian labor court will rule upon the relationship between food delivery company Foodora and its riders.

Symbolbild - Ikea

Ikea enters 'gig economy' with TaskRabbit 29.09.2017

With its purchase of handyman app TaskRabbit, Ikea wants to "make its customers' lives easier." No price has been revealed for the 100 percent acquisition, which follows a pilot project between the companies in London.

Advertisement