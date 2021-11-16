FoME Symposium 2021: Enquiries about trust in media

The Forum Media and Development (FoME) is dedicating its 2021 Symposium to these issues. DW Akademie is also involved in the event with a discussion panel on crisis communication.

The two-day hybrid conference on November 18 and 19, 2021 in Berlin and online is hosted by Media in Cooperation and Transition (MiCT), financed by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and sponsored by the German Foreign Office and the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). Online attendance is still possible. You can register for the event free of charge using the following link.

DW Akademie and the Thomson Foundation will be hosting the panel Lessons learned from crisis communication: How can trust in media be improved? on November 18 at 15:30 (CET). Panelists include Stella Suge, Country Director of FilmAid Kenya (FAK). The organization supports and empowers marginalized communities and works closely with DW Akademie in Kenya's Kakuma refugee camp.

All sessions will be recorded and will be documented on the FoME website following the event.

Forum Media and Development is a network of institutions and individuals working towards strengthening independent media in developing and transitioning countries. It serves as a platform for the exchange of experiences, research and further elaboration of concepts and facilitates the dialogue between media practitioners, development politics and the scientific community.