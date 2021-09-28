 Follow our road trip and win a hammock!  | DW Travel | DW | 28.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Travel

Follow our road trip and win a hammock! 

Follow each day of our road trip in an electric car through four German-speaking countries and participate in our giveaway to win a sustainably produced hammock with tree-friendly straps!

  • Madelaine Pitt and Warda Imran with their electric car

    Travel Diary: Road trip in an e-car

    Day 1: On the road!

    After tons of research and phone calls, the start of the Hidden Gems Road Trip was finally here! First up: lugging rucksacks and filming equipment bags onto the train to Stuttgart to get the e-car. As our designated driver for the trip, I, Madelaine (on the left), first needed a lesson in how it works! Soon enough we were rolling through Baden-Wuerttemburg – the adventure has officially begun.

    Author: Warda Imran, Madelaine Pitt, Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


  • Madelaine Pitt and Warda Imran with their electric car

    Travel Diary: Road trip in an e-car

    Day 1: On the road!

    After tons of research and phone calls, the start of the Hidden Gems Road Trip was finally here! First up: lugging rucksacks and filming equipment bags onto the train to Stuttgart to get the e-car. As our designated driver for the trip, I, Madelaine (on the left), first needed a lesson in how it works! Soon enough we were rolling through Baden-Wuerttemburg – the adventure has officially begun.

    Author: Warda Imran, Madelaine Pitt, Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


This autumn, DW reporters Warda Imran and Madelaine Pitt are taking a trip through Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Austria to explore some of the region's hidden gems. To minimize their carbon footprint, the pair are traveling by electric vehicle. While they're on the road from September 27 to October 9, Warda and Madelaine will be sharing stories, videos and pictures of their journey on our Instagram channel @dw_travel. Head there to learn about lesser-known travel destinations and how to reduce your carbon footprint while traveling. Not only that, you will also have a say in where their journey should take them next. You can also receive daily updates on their journey in our picture gallery here. 

The journalists Madelaine Pitt (left) and Warda Imran (right) lay in a hammock.

Madelaine Pitt (left) and Warda Imran (right)

Win a hammock! 

We're also giving away a sustainably produced hammock, complete with tree-friendly straps. To enter the drawing, follow our Instagram channel @dw_travel and comment on giveaway-related posts. 

Or simply get in touch here and tell us where you would set up your brand new hammock. 

Keep an eye on our account on September 27 and October 9 and you might be the lucky winner!  

Blaubeuren, Blautopf

Perfect Instagram spot: the Blautopf lake in Blaubeuren, Baden-Württemberg

Spark your wanderlust  

Did you know DW has an Instagram channel dedicated exclusively to travel? Head to @dw_travel to lean about must-see spots, as well as lesser-known destinations in Germany, Europe and the world. We've put together travel tips and offer up-to-date news coverage and reports just for you. Be sure to follow us on YouTube and Facebook, as well. 

Giveaway terms and conditions

 

 

 

DW recommends

Travel Diary: Road trip in an e-car

DW reporters Warda Imran and Madelaine Pitt are travelling around four German-speaking countries in an electric car to introduce you to ten special places. Follow each day on their almost two-week journey here.  