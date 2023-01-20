Folk-rock music pioneer David Crosby dies

Influential rock musician David Crosby, a musical pioneer of the 1960s and 1970s who co-founded two of the most-lauded groups of the time, has died.

US media reported on Thursday that David Crosby, whose music became part of the soundtrack of the hippie era, had died at the age of 81.

Crosby was a founding member of two revered bands, folk-rock innovators the Byrds, and the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," the online version of US entertainment magazine Variety quoted his wife as saying.

"Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music," read a statement.

"Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly."

A 'difficult cat' at times

Despite Crosby's often poor relations with fellow artists and bandmates, folk legend Bob Dylan called the vocalist, guitarist, and composer, an "architect of harmony" — at least when it came to music.

Crosby was a founder member of the country and folk-influenced band The Byrds, for whom he co-wrote the psychedelic masterpiece "Eight Miles High."

However, his political conspiracy theorizing caused friction and his bandmates fired him with Crosby later admitting he was a "difficult cat" for some to work with.

We went on to become an integral part of the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young (CSNY), which became emblematic of a gentler side of the Woodstock generation's music.

Crosby was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of both The Byrds and CSNY.

The trailblazing artist went on to have a successful solo career, releasing eight studio albums and several live and compilation records.

rc/ab (AFP, AP, Reuters)