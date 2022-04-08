 FOE | Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People | DW | 08.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Focus on Europe

FOE

FOE

FOE

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 13.04.2022 – 23:30 UTC
THU 14.04.2022 – 05:30 UTC
THU 14.04.2022 – 07:30 UTC
THU 14.04.2022 – 11:30 UTC
THU 14.04.2022 – 15:30 UTC
THU 14.04.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 15.04.2022 – 02:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 14.04.2022 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3