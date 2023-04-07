  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Unrest in France
PoliticsBelgium

Focus on Europe - A special broadcast from Brussels

2 hours ago

What holds the EU together? And how do we ensure that all regions have good development opportunities? The EU's main investment policy, the Cohesion Policy, attempts to answer these questions and aid cities and regions of the EU.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TW9Z
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Three men standing at the doorway of a long building, as if looking for something

Ina Liga: Reporting on Slovakia's beloved village soccer

A Slovak website documents grassroots soccer matches — uneven playing fields, limping strikers and all.
OffbeatJuly 4, 202302:59 min
DW Sendung Fokus Europa | Ukraine verschleppte Kinder

The fate of Ukraine's abducted children

Ukraine is accusing Russia of abducting children from Russian-occupied territories.
ConflictsJuly 4, 202304:51 min
DW Sendung Fokus Europa | Vereinigtes Königreich Solarenergie

London’s first solar street

Residents in East London want to make theirs the city's first solar street.
Cars and TransportationJuly 3, 202304:54 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Focus on Europe Sendungslogo

Focus on Europe — Spotlight on People

What drives people in Europe – politically, socially and culturally? How do Europeans lead their lives? What are their views, hopes and fears? Focus on Europe – Spotlight on People provides the answers.

Go to show Focus on Europe
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Emergency service workers outside a damaged building, with several wrecked cars
Live

Ukraine updates: Explosions rock western city of Lviv

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Didier Drogba, footballer

Didier Drogba's campaign to combat fake football agents

Didier Drogba's campaign to combat fake football agents

Sports4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Tanks containing water from the disabled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are seen at the power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture

Japan: Is it safe to release Fukushima water into the ocean?

Japan: Is it safe to release Fukushima water into the ocean?

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Jindam Shirkant operating a machine at a factory in Dresden

Rise of Germany's far right may deter skilled workers

Rise of Germany's far right may deter skilled workers

Politics4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Pedal boats on dry soil clods are seen at the Sau water reservoir

Is drinking seawater Barcelona's solution to drought?

Is drinking seawater Barcelona's solution to drought?

Technology6 hours ago04:06 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fighters affiliated with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on a street.

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A smartphone displaying the Threads app in the Google Play Store with a screen showing the Twitter profile of Elon Musk in the background

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Business22 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

With over 500 million speakers worldwide, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda.

Russian disinformation in Spanish

Russian disinformation in Spanish

Media6 hours ago03:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage