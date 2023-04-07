Focus on Europe - A special broadcast from Brussels
PoliticsBelgium
2 hours ago
What holds the EU together? And how do we ensure that all regions have good development opportunities? The EU's main investment policy, the Cohesion Policy, attempts to answer these questions and aid cities and regions of the EU.
What drives people in Europe – politically, socially and culturally? How do Europeans lead their lives? What are their views, hopes and fears? Focus on Europe – Spotlight on People provides the answers.