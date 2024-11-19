Yatsenyuk: 'Putin only understands the language of strength'

ConflictsUkraineYatsenyuk: 'Putin only understands the language of strength'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkrainePhil Gayle11/19/2024November 19, 2024Ukraine has for the first time fired US-made ATACMS missiles into Russia. How significant is this development, and could it potentially provoke a nuclear response from Russia? Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk speaks to DW.https://p.dw.com/p/4nAtpAdvertisement