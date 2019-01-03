 Fly me to the moon in art and culture | Arts | DW | 04.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Arts

Fly me to the moon in art and culture

The successful landing of a Chinese probe on the far side of the moon has reawakened interest in our planet's nearest celestial neighbor. But the moon has fascinated artists for millennia.

  • red moon with plane flying across it (picture-alliance/Imaginechina/S. Yipeng)

    The mythological moon

    Fly me to the moon

    On July 27, 2018 a rare dual celestial phenomenon occurred: a relatively long lunar eclipse or "blood moon" due to the moon's change in color while shadowed by earth, and the nearest approach of planet Mars in 15 years. The very rare cosmic coincidence had sky gazers out in force. Since the beginning of time, however, the moon has been revered for its magic, mystery and cultural significance.

  • a partly green bronze disc with pattern

    The mythological moon

    Religious symbolism and astrology

    People have worshipped the moon since the beginning of time, structuring their lives around its patterns and revering its perceived forces. Sometimes time was counted in moons rather than days or months. The bronze Nebra sky disc, found in Saxony-Anhalt in 1999, represents the duality of early astronomy and spirituality. The disc is estimated to be 3700-4100 years old.

  • a painting with two men looking at the moon

    The mythological moon

    The meaning of…

    In the visual arts, the moon has been used to symbolize a variety of themes: innocence, the Virgin Mary, female sexuality. However, the overwhelming association has always been one of romance. Artists frequently looked to the moon for its magic, as displayed here in Caspar David Friedrich's "Two Men Contemplating the Moon" from 1820.

  • a man in hat and flowing robes reclines on a piece of stone

    The mythological moon

    Immortal muse of the poets

    The moon has played a pivotal role in literature since time immemorial. In poetry, it's often used to express melancholy and longing — or often solace, as in Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's poem "To the Moon." The opening verse of the poem reads: "Bush and vale thou fill'st again / With thy misty ray / And my spirit's heavy chain / Castest far away."

  • Mythos Mond Bildergalerie Sänger Elvis Presley 1956

    The mythological moon

    Howl at the moon

    The moon may inspire owls and wolves to sing, but humans have also made a habit of howling at it. Famous examples include Matthias Claudius' beloved German lullaby "Gently the Moon has Risen," Elvis Presley's version of Rodgers and Hart's "Blue Moon" and Pink Floyd's seminal 1973 album "The Dark Side of the Moon."

  • Mythos Mond Bildergalerie Filmstill aus Der Wolfsmensch 1941 von George Waggner

    The mythological moon

    Horror and romance

    Mark Twain once said "Everyone is a moon, and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody." Since ancient times, legends have abounded about people who turn into wolves at the full moon. The werewolf has been a perennial cinema favorite — as in "The Wolf Man" of 1941, pictured. But the moon has played a role in every genre, including romantic comedies like the 1987 romcom "Moonstruck."

  • Mythos Mond Bildergalerie Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin

    The mythological moon

    Blockbuster of the century

    With the historic moon landing in 1969, the moon could well have lost its remaining secrets — and luster. Suddenly people were there, exploring its mysteries first-hand — and even taking photographs. Science, it seemed, had finally conquered the Earth's mysterious satellite.

  • Screenshot www.moonmoonmoonmoon.com

    The mythological moon

    Eternal mystery

    But the magic of the moon wasn't destroyed by its human conquest. Indeed, it still continues to inspire, and in 2013 Chinese artist Ai Weiwei and his Danish collaborator Ólafur Elíasson launched their "Moon" project. At www.moonmoonmoonmoon.com people can immortalize their own drawings of the moon. "Leave your fingerprint and see the shared moon grow as others reach out too," implores the website.

    Author: Philipp Jedicke


  • red moon with plane flying across it (picture-alliance/Imaginechina/S. Yipeng)

    The mythological moon

    Fly me to the moon

    On July 27, 2018 a rare dual celestial phenomenon occurred: a relatively long lunar eclipse or "blood moon" due to the moon's change in color while shadowed by earth, and the nearest approach of planet Mars in 15 years. The very rare cosmic coincidence had sky gazers out in force. Since the beginning of time, however, the moon has been revered for its magic, mystery and cultural significance.

  • a partly green bronze disc with pattern

    The mythological moon

    Religious symbolism and astrology

    People have worshipped the moon since the beginning of time, structuring their lives around its patterns and revering its perceived forces. Sometimes time was counted in moons rather than days or months. The bronze Nebra sky disc, found in Saxony-Anhalt in 1999, represents the duality of early astronomy and spirituality. The disc is estimated to be 3700-4100 years old.

  • a painting with two men looking at the moon

    The mythological moon

    The meaning of…

    In the visual arts, the moon has been used to symbolize a variety of themes: innocence, the Virgin Mary, female sexuality. However, the overwhelming association has always been one of romance. Artists frequently looked to the moon for its magic, as displayed here in Caspar David Friedrich's "Two Men Contemplating the Moon" from 1820.

  • a man in hat and flowing robes reclines on a piece of stone

    The mythological moon

    Immortal muse of the poets

    The moon has played a pivotal role in literature since time immemorial. In poetry, it's often used to express melancholy and longing — or often solace, as in Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's poem "To the Moon." The opening verse of the poem reads: "Bush and vale thou fill'st again / With thy misty ray / And my spirit's heavy chain / Castest far away."

  • Mythos Mond Bildergalerie Sänger Elvis Presley 1956

    The mythological moon

    Howl at the moon

    The moon may inspire owls and wolves to sing, but humans have also made a habit of howling at it. Famous examples include Matthias Claudius' beloved German lullaby "Gently the Moon has Risen," Elvis Presley's version of Rodgers and Hart's "Blue Moon" and Pink Floyd's seminal 1973 album "The Dark Side of the Moon."

  • Mythos Mond Bildergalerie Filmstill aus Der Wolfsmensch 1941 von George Waggner

    The mythological moon

    Horror and romance

    Mark Twain once said "Everyone is a moon, and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody." Since ancient times, legends have abounded about people who turn into wolves at the full moon. The werewolf has been a perennial cinema favorite — as in "The Wolf Man" of 1941, pictured. But the moon has played a role in every genre, including romantic comedies like the 1987 romcom "Moonstruck."

  • Mythos Mond Bildergalerie Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin

    The mythological moon

    Blockbuster of the century

    With the historic moon landing in 1969, the moon could well have lost its remaining secrets — and luster. Suddenly people were there, exploring its mysteries first-hand — and even taking photographs. Science, it seemed, had finally conquered the Earth's mysterious satellite.

  • Screenshot www.moonmoonmoonmoon.com

    The mythological moon

    Eternal mystery

    But the magic of the moon wasn't destroyed by its human conquest. Indeed, it still continues to inspire, and in 2013 Chinese artist Ai Weiwei and his Danish collaborator Ólafur Elíasson launched their "Moon" project. At www.moonmoonmoonmoon.com people can immortalize their own drawings of the moon. "Leave your fingerprint and see the shared moon grow as others reach out too," implores the website.

    Author: Philipp Jedicke


Be it a super moon, blood moon or simple crescent: the moon has always been the sky's leading attraction. From the early days of antiquity through the Middle Ages and on to to today, there are countless testimonies to the mysterious celestial body.

20th century space exploration has only served to enhance the moon's mysterious power — and its essential place in romance. The moon continues to harbor a profound magical effect over both humans and animals.

As always, artists have been at the forefront in documenting this relationship between man and moon — from cave paintings to artifacts, oil paintings to cinema.

DW recommends

Lunar mystique: How the moon has inspired art and culture

The convergence of a 'blood moon' and an unusually bright red planet Mars in the night sky promises to be a celestial extravaganza for sky watchers. Such cosmic events have been celebrated by artists for millennia. (27.07.2018)  

Russia wants to check truth of 1969 US moon landing

Russia's space agency chief says a planned mission to the moon will verify if a 1969 US moon landing really took place. But his tongue seemed firmly in his cheek. (24.11.2018)  

First Man: Latest Ryan Gosling film to open Venice Film festival

A small step for Gosling, a great step for moviegoers? The Hollywood heartthrob plays astronaut Neil Armstrong in his new film, First Man, which will opens the 75th Venice Film Festival in late August. (20.07.2018)  

A question about race in space

The Apollo missions to the Moon were very much a "white" science. Or so it's said. Where was the diversity? (25.05.2018)  

Of 'white guys on the Moon' and black America

The Moon landings were a success for American science – but not for African-Americans, as historian Neil Maher tells DW. (01.06.2018)  

China lands Chang'e-4 probe on 'dark' side of moon

The Chinese probe Chang'e-4 has become the first spacecraft ever to make a successful landing on the far side of the moon. The probe includes a rover to study geology and how the moon formed. (03.01.2019)  

The mythological moon

As a full moon is happening at the same time as the start of Sagittarius season, we explore how the moon has profoundly influenced art and culture for thousands of years. (23.11.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Chinese probe lands on the far side of the moon  

When will humans return to the moon?  

Related content

Mondsonde Chang'e-4

China lands Chang'e-4 probe on 'dark' side of moon 03.01.2019

The Chinese probe Chang'e-4 has become the first spacecraft ever to make a successful landing on the far side of the moon. The probe includes a rover to study geology and how the moon formed.

China Mondsonde Chang'e-4

China's Chang'e-4 probe set to explore 'dark' side of the moon 30.12.2018

The probe has entered a planned orbit ahead of humanity's first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon, the one that is never visible from Earth. The rover will analyze a large crater known as Aitken basin.

Mondlandung 1969 Neil Armstrong

Russia wants to check truth of 1969 US moon landing 24.11.2018

Russia's space agency chief says a planned mission to the moon will verify if a 1969 US moon landing really took place. But his tongue seemed firmly in his cheek.

Advertisement

Film

Großbrittanien - Ben Kingsley erhält Orden von Queen Elizabeth II (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Stephens)

From Gandhi to B-movies: Sir Ben Kingsley at 75

Oscar-winning actor Sir Ben Kingsley has played a wide range of characters in his day: From a comic book villain to a war hero to Gandhi. The unusual roles showcase his enormous talent. 

News

Statue of Theodor Fontane in Neuruppin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

Manuscripts of German writer Theodor Fontane restored

Restorers have rescued 13 of Theodor Fontane's original manuscripts, which will be digitized and made available online. The news came ahead of the bicentennial of the 19th century German poet and novelist. 

Popxport

Pressebild Band Milky Chance (Jeff Hahn)

Milky Chance’s global hit "Stolen Dance"

It’s sold 3.6 million copies, earned 16 platinum discs and collected half a billion clicks on Youtube: “Stolen Dance” is the biggest hit the German pop-duo has graced us with so far. What makes this so song irresistible? 

Arts

UNESCO-recognized Bauhaus Dessau building (picture-alliance/ ZB)

Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

Once a city on the cusp of something great, Dessau in Saxony-Anhalt appears to be shrunken in size in 2018. We follow the Bauhaus trailt to the city which once held such potential to see what it feels like a century on. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot aus dem Videospiel „The Last of Us Part 2“ (Naughty Dog)

A mixed bag in the portrayal of LGBTQs in video games

Queer characters in video games still cause a major uproar. This, despite the fact that they've played a role in the games from the very start, as an exhibition in Berlin shows.  