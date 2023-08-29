  1. Skip to content
Florida residents brace for 'Idalia'

August 29, 2023

Residents in the US state of Florida are under hurricane watch, as a major tropical storm is barreling up the Gulf Coast. The storm, dubbed 'Idalia', is expected to make landfall as a potentially life-threatening category 3 hurricane.

Luis Rubiales.

Spain football federation asks Rubiales to resign over kiss

SoccerAugust 28, 2023
Africa

A view of Minusma soldies next to their vehicles; UN and German flags are visible in the background.

Mali: Are locals who supported the UN mission in danger?

Mali: Are locals who supported the UN mission in danger?

PoliticsAugust 28, 202301:49 min
Asia

A long line of people stand waiting

Afghans storm passport office in western city of Herat

Afghans storm passport office in western city of Herat

MigrationAugust 29, 202302:07 min
Germany

A hand carrying scales, symbolizing statues

German police have new leads in cold cases of slain women

German police have new leads in cold cases of slain women

CrimeAugust 29, 2023
Europe

Four young women walking in a park seen from behind; three are wearing full-length Islamic abaya clothing and headscarves

France to ban abaya in schools

France to ban abaya in schools

PoliticsAugust 28, 202302:09 min
North America

A burnt tree is silhouetted against a blue sky

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

CatastropheAugust 28, 202306:43 min
