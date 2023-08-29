Florida residents brace for 'Idalia'

CatastropheUnited States of AmericaFlorida residents brace for 'Idalia' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheUnited States of America08/29/2023August 29, 2023Residents in the US state of Florida are under hurricane watch, as a major tropical storm is barreling up the Gulf Coast. The storm, dubbed 'Idalia', is expected to make landfall as a potentially life-threatening category 3 hurricane.https://p.dw.com/p/4VgURAdvertisement