Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
DeSantis is a frequent critic of US President Joe Biden Image: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsUnited States of America

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to announce White House run

1 hour ago

DeSantis, a conservative who has used cultural war grievances to gain support, poses a threat to Donald Trump in the Republican primary race.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Rior

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his intention to run for the US presidency on Wednesday, multiple news agencies reported on Tuesday.

DeSantis is due to speak with Elon Musk during a Twitter Spaces event on Wednesday, where he will reveal his White House ambitions. 

Announcement incoming

"I will be interviewing Ron DeSantis and he has quite an announcement to make," Musk said at a conference on Tuesday. "It will be the very first time that something like this is happening on social media and with real time questions and answers, not scripted. So it's going to be live. Let it rip." 

"I'm not at this time planning to endorse any particular candidate," Musk continued. "But I am interested in Twitter being somewhat of a town square."

Musk then retweeted a Fox News journalist who said that DeSantis was going announce his intention to run for president during a Twitter Spaces with the SpaceX founder. 

Younger alternative to Trump

DeSantis, a conservative who has waged cultural war battles in Florida against Disney and drag shows, may pose a threat to Donald Trump in the Republican primary race. 

The two men were allies during Trump's four-year stint in the White House. Indeed, Trump endorsed him during the now 44-year-old's first campaign for governor. DeSantis has since forged his own political identity and may appeal as a younger alternative to the 76-year-old former president.

Republicans Trump and Haley face off at CPAC

jsi, rm/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)  

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich attends a court hearing regarding his detention in Russia

Russia extends sentence of jailed US journalist — reports

Press Freedom5 hours ago
