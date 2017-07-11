Florida: Dozens of people missing after boat capsizes

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The coast guard in Miami has launched search and rescue operations after a boat overturned while on its way to Florida. Thirty nine people are understood to be missing.
A man found perched on a capsized vessel of the coast of Florida said he had been traveling with 39 other people, none of whom were wearing life jackets
The US Coast Guard on Tuesday launched search operations for 39 people following a boat capsize near Miami.
The Miami coast guard received a report from a "good samaritan" that there was a man "clinging to a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce inlet."
According to the survivor, the vessel had set off from the Bahamas on Saturday night but had encountered rough seas which caused the vessel to capsize. It is understood no one was wearing life jackets.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the Miami sector of the coast guard said: "This is a suspected human smuggling venture."
Multiple boats and aircraft are involved in search operations according to the coastal law enforcement authority.
The waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and the Bahamas are often used as routes by migrants attempting to make it into the US. Those found in US waters are sent back.
