Florida: Dozens of people missing after boat capsizes

The US Coast Guard on Tuesday launched search operations for 39 people following a boat capsize near Miami.

The Miami coast guard received a report from a "good samaritan" that there was a man "clinging to a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce inlet."

Search operations ongoing

According to the survivor, the vessel had set off from the Bahamas on Saturday night but had encountered rough seas which caused the vessel to capsize. It is understood no one was wearing life jackets.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Miami sector of the coast guard said: "This is a suspected human smuggling venture."

Multiple boats and aircraft are involved in search operations according to the coastal law enforcement authority.

The waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and the Bahamas are often used as routes by migrants attempting to make it into the US. Those found in US waters are sent back.

