Florida begins cleanup after Hurricane Milton

CatastropheUnited States of AmericaFlorida begins cleanup after Hurricane MiltonGasia Ohanes10/10/2024October 10, 2024The storm has knocked out power for more than 3 million people, and flooding alerts are in force in many areas. At least least 10 people have been confirmed dead, but Governor Ron DeSantis said Florida avoided the worst.