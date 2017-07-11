Florida apartment building in Miami area partially collapses

A multi-level apartment block in Florida partially collapsed in the early hours of Thursday, prompting a major emergency services response.

Miami Beach Police Department said its officers were "assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse." Surfside is a small waterfront town to the north of Miami Beach.

Surfside is located to the north of the main strip of Miami Beach on the Atlantic coast

"Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade [County] are assisting," the force added.

It is still not known how many people were in the building but local news station NBC 6 South Florida reported that firefighters pulled one boy from the rubble alive.

Online videos showed a large portion of the 12-story building reduced to rubble, with some of the apartments' interiors exposed.

From the initial pictorial evidence available, multiple apartments or rooms appeared to have been affected

Local media said records showed the building was built in 1981 and had more than 130 units inside.

