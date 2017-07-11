 Florida apartment building in Miami area partially collapses | News | DW | 24.06.2021

News

More than 80 fire and rescue units have deployed to a partially collapsed residential building in the Miami area. Authorities had no early word on how many people were affected or lived in the large apartment building.

A firefighter shines a flashlight at far left as they search a building after a partial collapse, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Fla.

Emergency services personnel from around the Miami-area rushed to the scene

A multi-level apartment block in Florida partially collapsed in the early hours of Thursday, prompting a major emergency services response.

Miami Beach Police Department said its officers were "assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse." Surfside is a small waterfront town to the north of Miami Beach.

Map showing location of apartment block in Surfside, Florida

Surfside is located to the north of the main strip of Miami Beach on the Atlantic coast

"Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade [County] are assisting," the force added.

It is still not known how many people were in the building but local news station NBC 6 South Florida reported that firefighters pulled one boy from the rubble alive.

Online videos showed a large portion of the 12-story building reduced to rubble, with some of the apartments' interiors exposed.

A section of a partially collapsed building is seen early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Fla. A partial building collapse in Miami caused a massive response early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, according to a tweet from the department's account.

From the initial pictorial evidence available, multiple apartments or rooms appeared to have been affected

Local media said records showed the building was built in 1981 and had more than 130 units inside.

