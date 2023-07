27 minutes ago 27 minutes ago

At 21, Flore Espina lost her left leg in a motorcycle accident. The trauma lead her down a path of guilt and shame. When she became involved with horses and dressage, Flore found the courage she needed to face everyday life. Today she is a self-confident woman, mother of a son, successful model, and athlete who wants to become one of the best dressage riders in the world.