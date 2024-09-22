Floods, landslides ravage central Japan after heavy rains

Unprecedented rainfall caused flooding on the Noto Peninsula in central Japan, leaving at least one dead and eleven missing.

Flooding and landslides in central Japan have left one person dead and at least 11 missing. Rescue teams were working Sunday on the remote Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture, which was devastated by a massive earthquake earlier this year.

Heavy rains that had lashed the area since Saturday began to recede, leaving muddy scenes of destruction.

However, the national weather agency urged people to remain vigilant for loose ground and other hazards.

Thousands of homes without power

In the 72 hours ending Sunday morning, more than 540 millimeters of rain were recorded in the city of Wajima on the northern coast of the Noto peninsula.

Broken branches and a huge uprooted tree piled up on a bridge in the town, and people were seen wading through mud to try to dig out half-buried cars.

A number of roads flooded with muddy water were also blocked. Hokuriku Electric Power Co. said more than 5,000 homes were still without power on Sunday. Traffic lights were out in the affected areas and many homes were also without water.

Many roads in the affected region were damaged or blocked Image: Tsubasa NARISHIMA/AP/picture alliance

Evacuations ordered in the region

Municipal authorities in Ishikawa ordered 110,000 residents in the region, including the cities of Wajima and Suzu and the town of Noto, to evacuate, officials said.

Another 17,300 residents were also ordered to evacuate in Niigata and Yamagata prefectures north of Ishikawa, the fire and disaster management agency said.

Floodwaters also inundated eight temporary shelters in Wajima and the neighboring town of Suzu, built for those left homeless by the New Year's Day quake, which toppled buildings, triggered tsunami waves and sparked a massive fire.

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the region on January 1, killing more than 370 people and damaging roads and other key infrastructure. The aftermath continues to affect local industry, business, and daily life.

dh/kb (AP, AFP)