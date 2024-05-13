Floods and mudslides on Sumatra leave scores dead
Heavy rainfall on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has caused flooding and triggered landslides on the Mount Marapi volcano. The death toll rose to more than 40 on Monday, with numerous people still missing.
Heavy burden
At least 43 people were killed in heavy rainfall and mudslides in the Indonesian province of West Sumatra over the weekend. More victims are expected to be found, according to a disaster control spokesman, and a further 15 people are still missing.
Mud flood
Hours of heavy rain flooded several villages on Saturday. In addition, a large mudslide was triggered by the masses of water on the Mount Marapi volcano. Avalanches of water, debris and dust are considered particularly dangerous as they occur suddenly and can move downhill very quickly if the slope is steep enough.
Dangerous ash
Indonesia is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, the most geologically active zone on earth. The 2,891-meter-high (9,484 feet) Mount Marapi is one of 130 active volcanoes in the island state. During an eruption in December last year, it spewed ash up to three kilometers high. This ash on the slopes of the volcano has now formed the dangerous mudslides.
Running for their lives
The floods forced more than 3,100 people to flee to temporary emergency shelters. Ilham Wahab, head of the West Sumatra disaster control agency, called on those affected to seek refuge with relatives: Tents would not provide sufficient protection from the continuing heavy rainfall, he said.
Cleaning up the debris
Houses, rice fields and the local mosque of Lima Kaum are flooded with mud. Nevertheless, the village is lucky, as excavators have reached Lima Kaum and locals are using them to begin the laborious clean-up work. Due to blocked access roads, the authorities are struggling to get excavators, tractors and other heavy equipment into the affected areas.
Bare hands against the mud
Help is not arriving everywhere. "We urgently need more excavators and mud pumps," Abdul Malik, head of civil protection in the provincial capital of Padang, told the AP news agency. In some cases, residents dug through the rubble with shovels or their bare hands, as seen here in Agam in West Sumatra.
Cemetery-turned-swimming pool
At least these children can take something positive out of the disaster: They're using a cemetery that was flooded by the flash floods as a swimming pool.
Recurring disaster
Natural disasters such as floods and landslides frequently occur in Indonesia during the rainy season. In mid-April, at least 15 people died in landslides on the island of Sulawesi as a result of heavy rainfall. Environmentalists blame deforestation caused by loggers in parts of the island state for the occurrence of landslides.