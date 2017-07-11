Flooding knocks out power, triggers landslides in US and Canada

Days of torrential rain have caused severe flooding and landslides across part of Canada and the northwestern United States, with thousands of people being evacuated or rescued from stranded vehicles.

In Canada, a mudslide swept cars off Highway 99 near Pemberton, some 100 miles (160 km) to the northeast of Vancouver, killing at least one person. Rescue teams have been searching through the debris for two other people reported missing, officials said.

On Monday, nearly 300 people were rescued by helicopter from Highway 7 near the town of Agassiz after cars were trapped between two mudslides.

In the US state of Washington, a 59-year-old man has also been reported missing after his truck was caught by flooding. Officials in the small city of Sumas, near the Canadian border, said hundreds of people had been evacuated and that three-quarters of homes there had water damage. The flooding also caused widespread power outages in the western part of the state.

The cities of Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Merritt in the Canadian province of British Columbia have also seen mass evacuations amid the flooding.

Passersby rescued a man who drove his car into floodwaters in Ferndale, Washington state

Vancouver port cut off

Canadian officials said rail access to Canada's largest port of Vancouver was cut.

"All rail service coming to and from the Port of Vancouver is halted because of flooding in the British Columbia interior," port spokesperson Matti Polychronis said on Tuesday.

The port moves C$550 million ($440 million, €389 million) worth of cargo a day. The two railway companies serving the port, Canadian Pacific Rail and Canadian National Railway, said it might take days to clear track outages.

Floods have also caused pipelines to cease operation, with Enbridge Inc. shutting a segment of a British Columbia natural gas pipeline as a precaution and the Trans Mountain pipeline forced to close.

Abbotsford in British Columbia has been particularly hard hit, with Highway 1 partly under water

Torrential rain

The flooding comes after some areas of British Columbia received 8 inches (20 cm) of rain on Sunday, the amount that usually falls in a month.

Bellingham International Airport in Whatcom County in Washington state also experienced a month's worth of rain from Saturday through Monday. The National Weather Service put the amount at 5.57 inches.

The landslides and floods come less than six months after British Columbia was hit by record-breaking temperatures that led to some 500 heat-related deaths and wildfires. Climate scientists say such weather extremes have become more likely as a result of global warming.

Canada's record heat wave — in pictures Record-breaking temperatures A girl cools off at a community water park in Richmond, British Columbia. Schools and COVID-19 vaccination centers were closed earlier in the week as community cooling centers opened to help residents cope with the unprecedented heat wave.

Canada's record heat wave — in pictures Flames consume Lytton Lytton, which experienced Canada's all-time record high temperature of 49.6C (121.28F) degrees this week, was consumed by a wildfire Thursday. Officials said over 90% of the town was destroyed.

Canada's record heat wave — in pictures A surge in sudden deaths Scores of people are believed to have died due to the extreme heat. In the province of British Columbia alone, the chief coroner received reports of at least 486 "sudden and unexpected deaths" from June 23 to June 28. Under normal circumstances, around 165 people would die over the same period.

Canada's record heat wave — in pictures Days of sweltering heat Environment Canada warns the heat wave will not lift for days, though parts of British Columbia and Yukon could see relief sooner.

Canada's record heat wave — in pictures 'Heat dome' causing problems Water parks have provided much-needed relief during a sweltering week. Meteorologists say the extraordinary heat was caused by a dome of high pressure over the Northwest. The situation is also aggravated by the effects of climate change, which are increasing the frequency of extreme weather events.

Canada's record heat wave — in pictures Temperatures 'like never before' Police in Vancouver redeployed dozens of officers and asked the public to call 911 only for emergencies because heat-related deaths had depleted front-line resources and delayed response times. "Vancouver has never experienced heat like this, and sadly dozens of people are dying because of it,'' Sgt. Steve Addison said. "Our officers are stretched thin."

Canada's record heat wave — in pictures Last record set in 1937 Prior to the start of the heat wave, the historical high in Canada was 45 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit), set in Saskatchewan in 1937.



tj/dj (Reuters, AFP, AP)